Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, March 26- with a RAGTIME Reunion, John Lloyd Young, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 26, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:00 AM

Theatre: A Love Story - This is a show for everyone who loves theatre, and misses theatre, but who is sick of American theatre not living up to all it can and should be. It's a theatrical experience where you and four actors sort out all that we loved about coming together to tell stories, rage against what's wrong with everything, and rediscover what's worth fighting for. And when we say "theatre," we also mean the world. click here

12:00 PM

Lilies, or The Revival of a Romantic Drama - Set against a backdrop of revenge, obsession, and love, Lilies tells the story of Simon Doucet, recently released from prison after serving a 30-year sentence for a crime he did not commit. He arranges a private meeting with his former school friend, Jean Bilodeau, now a powerful Bishop. Simon and his friends, all former prison inmates, revisit the harrowing events that occurred during their final year at St. Sebastian's school for boys. Recorded live outdoors in New York City in March 2021. Lilies features an all-male ensemble of actors who play all roles in the production. Strict COVID-19 health and safety measures were followed during rehearsal and recording. Please note this production contains nudity. click here

12:20 PM

CCBC Student Pop Recital - Talented CCBC applied music students and ensembles will present a concert of popular, jazz and musical theater selections. click here

2:00 PM

LAO: Digital Shorts: Brown Sounds - Our new Digital Short is taking us back in time... much further back... all the way to the Garden of Eden. Brown Sounds opens on Raehann Bryce-Davis and dancer Lateef Williams thriving in a lush paradise representing the Garden of Eden. The pair are suddenly uprooted and driven to the unknown: the original sin of slavery. In the end, they dig their roots into the soil and stretch their limbs to the sun, finding new identities, new truths and new power. This film is the product of an all-Black creative team, masterminded by the extraordinary Raehann Bryce-Davis (aka the Big Stone in Eurydice or Sara in Roberto Devereux). Composer Ayanna Witter-Johnson creates a musical setting of poet Henry Dumas's verses, and tailored her score specifically for Raehann's ravishing mezzo-soprano. The visuals of this celebratory new work are brought to life by a group of inventive artists- filmmaker Jérémy Adonis, fashion designer Allan Virgo and dancer Lateef Williams- in a joyous celebration of Black art, Black bodies and Black consciousness. click here

3:00 PM

Richard Ridge & John Lloyd Young Chat on Clubhouse! - John Lloyd Young is the Tony and Grammy award-winning star from the Original Broadway Cast of Jersey Boys as well as Clint Eastwood's Warner Bros. movie adaptation. Young is the only American actor to date to have received all four major Lead Actor honors in a Broadway musical: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award. Young has performed concerts at The White House, Carnegie Hall, New Year's Eve in Times Square, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, the U.S. Embassy in Finland, Clint Eastwood's Tehama Golf Club, The Hollywood Bowl, the Cafe Carlyle as well as Feinstein's in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. He served as a member of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities, appointed by Barack Obama. click here

3:30 PM

BKLYN- The Musical - Written by Mark Schoenfeld & Barri McPherson, BKLYN - The Musical is a story within a story. On the outside you have a troupe of incredibly talented street performers who are sharing a story from their lives... Then there is the story they tell - the story of a young girl who comes to the U.S. to find the father she never knew. Together these stories create a show that is both touching and inspiring - a real urban fairytale. Starring: Sejal Keshwala, Emma Kingston, Newtion Matthews, Jamie Muscato and Marisha Wallace. click here

6:00 PM

Matthew Bourne's New Adventures Festival- Romeo and Juliet - This passionate and contemporary re-imagining of Shakespeare's classic story of love and conflict is set in the not-too-distant future at The Verona Institute where 'difficult' young people are mysteriously confined by a society that seeks to divide and crush their youthful spirit and individuality. The two young lovers must follow their hearts as they risk everything to be together. Filmed live during its 2019 World Premiere National Tour, Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet stars Cordelia Braithwaite as Juliet, Paris Fitzpatrick as Romeo, Dan Wright as Tybalt, and Ben Brown as Mercutio. Bursting with youth, vitality, and Bourne's trademark storytelling, the UK's brightest young dance talent join the New Adventures company, with direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne, design by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Groothuis, and new orchestrations of the Prokofiev score by Terry Davies, played live by the New Adventures Orchestra conducted by Brett Morris. click here

Jason Vieaux, guitar & Clancy Newman, cello - Making his eighth appearance on the PCMS stage, Grammy-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux has been lauded as "perhaps the most precise and soulful classical guitarist of his generation" (NPR). For his return to Benjamin Franklin Hall, he teams up with Clancy Newman, a cellist whose musical acumen and superb technique have been praised time and again. "Newman's exceptional technique seeks not to scintillate but integrate" (Philadelphia Inquirer). This concert will be livestreamed for all to enjoy on a pay what you wish basis. Gnattali: Sonata for Guitar and Cello De Falla: Canciones Populares Españolas [Arr.] Barrios: Waltz in G Major, Op. 8, No. 4 [Vieaux Solo] Bellafronte: Suite No. 1 for Guitar and Cello click here

7:00 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - James Seabright presents The Sorcerer's Apprentice by Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost Tickets £15 +£3 transaction fee This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. click here

Songbirds- Remembering Minnie Riperton, Shirley Horn and Joni Mitchell - In celebration of Women's History Month, Flushing Town Hall is proud to present "Songbirds," featuring the music of Minnie Riperton, Shirley Horn and Joni Mitchell, performed by the Mala Waldron Quartet. "Songbirds" is a beautiful journey into a not so distant past made popular by Minnie Riperton, Shirley Horn and Joni Mitchell, filled with memorable music and song. click here

That Night at Gatsby's - Pop the champagne, dress to impress, and RSVP for the party of the century. Roll up to the glamorous Gatsby mansion and prepare to meet legendary characters from the iconic story live. Flirt with Tom and Daisy Buchanan, gossip with George and Myrtle Wilson, raise a glass with Jordan Baker, and seek out the mysterious Gatsby himself. But be careful - each interaction you have will change the course of the evening, as everyone has secrets to hide, and before the night is over, divine decadence will turn into high-stakes drama. With many twists and possible endings, no two parties will be the same. So get ready for an unforgettable night as you uncover what really happened That Night at Gatsby's. click here

7:30 PM

EXHIBIT THIS! The Museum Comedies - Art comes alive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC! This comedy set in the museum combines paintings, sketches, statues, guards, a tour guide, the curator, historical exhibits, and patrons through a series of short scenes and monologues. Shows livestreamed Friday 3/26 7:30 pm, Saturday 3/27 7:30 pm, and Sunday 3/28 3:00 pm. Follow the link to order your tickets today! click here

before after or whatever - A dynamic new comedy by Carl Holder, directed by Johnny G. Lloyd Starring Renata Friedman, LaToya Lewis, Jarvis D. Matthews, Cristina Pitter, Jon Norman Schneider and Danielle Skaastad In 'before after or whatever', the frequent shootings and head explosions of ordinary life now lead many people to take matters into their own hands, and today Ahed finally gets obliterated into nothing. If the wait ever ends...Sign in, hand over your belongings, and you too can let go of everything you ever thought mattered. 'before after or whatever' is the latest project in Boomerang Theatre Company's Baton Project, where artist serve as curators and pass opportunity to peers. Playwright Carl Holder was selected by playwright Ying Ying Li. click here

Playing With Our Food - So, how have you been staying sane during the past year of lockdown? That's the question The Magnetic Theatre asked one "quaranteam" of actors, and while it remains to be seen how much sanity they've maintained, the answer is, "Playing With Our Food!" Get ready for a weird, wild, hilarious feast of gustatory one-act plays selected, directed, and performed by Tabitha Judy, Strother Stingley, and Tippin. Each taking turns at the directing trough, this "food group" of artists serves up a heaping helping of dark comedy, absurdity, and silliness in the course of four quirky short plays by playwrights from around the country. "Three Women and an Onion," written by Ryan Bultrowicz, finds a Kafkaesque purgatory in an errant allium. Evan Baughfman's "The Last Beans in the Box" explores the secret lives of young wizards' least favorite sweets. Jackie Martin's "Cookies for Bethany" warns of the dangers of taking things that aren't yours. And "37 Scenes, and a Watermelon," by Ian Downes, asks the question, "Do they always cry so much?" So, order some dinner, get comfy with your TV tray, and tuck in to this smorgasbord of tasty theatrical tidbits, delivered via live-stream direct to your living room! click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's Idomeneo Starring Hildegard Behrens, Ileana Cotrubas, Frederica von Stade, Luciano Pavarotti, and John Alexander, conducted by James Levine. Production by Jean-Pierre Ponnelle. From November 6, 1982. click here

THE LAST 5 YEARS - Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Nicholas Edwards (Frozen, Berkshire Theatre Group's Godspell) will star in the production, which features book, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County). The production will be rehearsed remotely and streamed from a New York apartment, following all COVID-19 safety protocols from Actors' Equity Association, the state of New York, and federal guidelines. click here

8:00 PM

Cabaret on the Couch: An Anniversary Celebration - The online series Cabaret on the Couch returns Friday, March 26th to celebrate one year of performances and arts advocacy. Featuring show tunes, originals, and pop standards, the evening will benefit Broadway for All: an organization that brings together young artists with entertainment industry trailblazers to develop socially conscious leaders and passionate creators. Learn more about their mission here (broadwayforall.org) Performers include Lexi Garcia (Hamilton), Teddy Toye (The Prom), Nikisha Williams (The Color Purple Nat'l Tour), Luke Islam (America's Got Talent), Stephen Lysak, Eleri Ward, Jade Litaker, Katryna Marttala, Darren Cementina, Olivia Griffin, Ian McQueen and Tori Vitucci, with additional contributions from Broadway for All program alumni. click here

Bette Davis Ain't for Sissies - In the 90-minute Bette Davis Ain't for Sissies Jessica Sherr ("Claws," "Blue Bloods," "Cloak & Dagger" BC) channels 31-year-old Bette Davis' fight against the male-dominated studio system. On the night of the 1939 Oscars, Bette Davis returns home knowing she's to lose Best Actress to Vivien Leigh's Scarlett O'Hara, because the press has leaked the winners. Miss Davis takes us on the bumpy ride of her tumultuous rise, as the tenacious actress fights her way through the studio system to the top. Witness Bette triumph over misogyny to win roles and compensation on par with her male counterparts. click here

Stars in the House - RAGTIME reunion with Peter Friedman, Mark Jacoby, Judy Kaye, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Steven Sutcliffe, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty joined by a special guest from the National Immigration Law Center. a?? click here

Chris Ignacio's Dream Machine - In this latest iteration of I Once Found Myself in an Isolation Chamber, we are immersed in a dreamy shadow world of sounds and shifting landscapes, as we witness a nameless character emerge from his paid-for time in isolation. click here

Oregon Shakespeare Festival- Julius Caesar - This muscular 2017 production features the signature physical storytelling of director Shana Cooper and choreographer Erika Chong Shuch. Shakespeare's political thriller shows what happens to powerbrokers-honorable and not-when their motives and means lead to unexpected consequences they cannot control. click here

The Aran Islands - In the grey, sea-battered landscape of the Aran Islands, full of mist and wild rain, hearth is home and storytellers regale with tales by the fire. When John Millington Synge traveled to these remote islands upon the advice of WB Yeats in 1898, he discovered a bleakly primitive, mystical land that would inspire him for the rest of his life, leading to canonical works in Irish theatre, including The Playboy of the Western World and Riders to the Sea. The Aran Islands: A Performance on Screen is a haunting and visceral experience built around "a hypnotic performance" by Brendan Conroy, one of Ireland's finest actors, as he captures the spirit of Synge in Joe O'Bryne's theatrical adaptation of Synge's early work, "The Aran Islands." This play has been reimagined for digital presentation, transporting audiences to a distant world. click here

Prometheus Bound - Through the prism of racial and gender injustice, Prometheus Bound is a protest against the discrepancy between what's legal and what's right, against oppression veiled as order. Director Ran Xia sets Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Aeschylus's Prometheus Bound against a backdrop of the tumultuous American socio-political climate. Prometheus Bound is fully designed and staged for an audience of no one in The Tank's 98-seat theater. Instead, it is captured for the screen by Iris Media Works as a purely cinematic experience, with masks, original music and deeply compelling performances of the late Rubenstein's visionary text. The cast for Prometheus Bound includes Sophia Aranda, Juan Arturo, Olivia Rose Barresi, Chloe Simone Crawford, Brenda Crawley, Iván Hernandez, Macy Lanceta, Alice Marcondes, and Kaila Wooten. click here

The Box Show - THE BOX SHOW One Woman. 30 Characters. All Inside of a Cupboard! Written and Performed by Dominique Salerno In this hilarious solo show, one woman performs 30 different characters from inside a box. (Yes, you read that correctly: the whole show takes place inside of a box!) Each time the box opens the audience discovers an entirely new reality, including: a drunken couple in Las Vegas, the entire Greek Army inside the Trojan Horse, a lonely Giantess, a lost Pope, and so much more! With sketch-style characters and musical numbers, THE BOX SHOW is a fast-paced roller coaster ride that plunges its audience into vastly different worlds without ever leaving the physical space of THE BOX. "The most purely delicious production... relentlessly inventive...I began to marvel at Ms. Salerno's embrace of limitations...As the performance built, the elasticity of Ms. Salerno's creativity became clear. Reveling in restrictions, her show turned out to be a paragon of Fringe form." - The New York Times A Talk Back with the Artist will directly follow the show click here

Spring into Action - Winter is finally over. It's time to get out and do something great! Northport Plays is presenting a virtual play festival to benefit four organization who need volunteers to give their time and talents. Will stream through National Volunteer Week April 18-25. click here

8:30 PM

COVID fan tutte - Pacific Opera Project (POP) presents a livestream of their critically acclaimed COVID fan tutte, a revolutionary production of Mozart's Cosi fan tutte that premiered in a live, drive-in format in Camarillo, California in November 2020. COVID fan tutte featured a new English libretto by Artistic Director Josh Shaw and is set in 2020 at a SoCal golf resort. The updated plot follows two girls who are spending their quarantine at a SoCal golf resort and the local caddies have won their hearts. Don Alfonso, a rich, meddling member of the resort, is looking for some fun and instigates a bet with the boys to see if their girls are truly faithful. Despina, a waitress from the clubhouse is there to assist Don Alfonso in the charade. The boys are furloughed rather than sent off to war and return in disguise to tempt their girlfriends. Personal protective equipment, facemasks, and social distancing played a large part in the update, finally making the disguises and plot of Cosi fan tutte (almost) believable. click here

9:00 PM

Theatre in the Dark's MOBY DICK IN THE DARK - Live online audio theatre from one of Chicago's most innovative theatre groups! Turn off your screen and crank up your speakers as you come with us into the dark... "Call me Ishmael..." After losing his leg in pursuit of the devilish white whale Moby Dick, Captain Ahab vows vengeance at all costs, but to what lengths will he turn to seek that vengeance--and at what cost to his crew? Actors broadcast live across 5,500 miles to audiences in real time as Theatre in the Dark cooks with signature style the story of young Ishmael's three-year voyage across the earth's oceans in pursuit of Captain Ahab's fiery revenge for an elusive and vengeful sperm whale named Moby Dick. MOBY DICK IN THE DARK is performed entirely without visuals, combining recorded sound, live Foley effects, an original musical score, and the human voice, to tell the story. click here

That Night at Gatsby's - Pop the champagne, dress to impress, and RSVP for the party of the century. Roll up to the glamorous Gatsby mansion and prepare to meet legendary characters from the iconic story live. Flirt with Tom and Daisy Buchanan, gossip with George and Myrtle Wilson, raise a glass with Jordan Baker, and seek out the mysterious Gatsby himself. But be careful - each interaction you have will change the course of the evening, as everyone has secrets to hide, and before the night is over, divine decadence will turn into high-stakes drama. With many twists and possible endings, no two parties will be the same. So get ready for an unforgettable night as you uncover what really happened That Night at Gatsby's. click here

The Old Globe: Word Up! - More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other and participate in a new performing-art medium each week through a live-streamed collaboration. Every Friday night, Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit will be joined by some of San Diego's incredible performing artists. Together they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Performing art forms will include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements. click here

Downtown Variety: SeoulArts Korea Edition - La MaMa and CultureHub Present Downtown Variety, Powered by LiveLab. A co-founder of CultureHub, Seoul Institute of the Arts is an educational institution in Korea that supports the creative process of emerging artists through interdisciplinary exploration in the fields of performance and media art. Graduates and faculty of the Institute have made significant contributions to the wave of contemporary art coming out of Korea. Downtown Variety: SeoulArts Korea Edition will capture the immense momentum of the young Korean artists as they confront current issues and phenomena in a rapidly changing world. In the spirit of La MaMa, contemporary artists will open new spaces of freedom, experiment and create new connections and meeting points. click here