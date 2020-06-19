Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, June 19- The Antonyo Awards, PETER PAN LIVE! and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, June 19, 2020.

10:00 AM

ATW Freedom Day Takeover- Anijah Lezama: Dance & Poetry - Alumni artists from Springboard NYC and ALW Initiative programs share selections of their incredible work. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Ballet for Life Lecture with Finis Jhung click here

Lincoln Center at Home - InspectorPulse@Home: Time for a Tune Up. When Inspector Pulse gets a tune up, he makes UP a tune and writes it DOWN. Join the Inspector for a tune up in his home! click here

ATW Freedom Day Takeover- Jordan Hughes: A History of Juneteenth - Alumni artists from Springboard NYC and ALW Initiative programs share selections of their incredible work. click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Greenwood - Donald Byrd's fifth Ailey commission draws on the Company's theatrical roots and legacy of addressing social injustice. The work's title references a 1921 tragedy that happened in Tulsa, Oklahoma's segregated Greenwood District. At the time, it was one of the country's most affluent African American communities, known as "Black Wall Street." On May 30, 1921, an incident occurred in the elevator of a Greenwood office building; nobody truly knows what happened, but a young Black man was arrested for attempted assault on a White teenaged girl. The next day, a newspaper report about the arrest incited an armed White mob, and things quickly escalated. click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Singing Technique | Nathan Lucrezio - Singing technique will focus on versatility, preparedness, and understanding the individual's voice. Each class will begin with a vocal and physical warm up, comprised of your breath and body. Followed by working on specific vocal exercises, applying this knowledge to a song, and into performance. click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Musical Theatre - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Peter Pan Live! - Allison Williams stars in the title role and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken stars as the villainous Captain Hook in the timeless classic about a boy who never wants to grow up. Tony Award winner Christian Borle plays both Smee, the dastardly right-hand to Captain Hook, as well as George Darling, the no-nonsense father of the Darling children. click here

ATW Freedom Day Takeover- Naivell Steib: Spoken Word - Alumni artists from Springboard NYC and ALW Initiative programs share selections of their incredible work. click here

JUNETEENTH: Creating Legacy in Contested Places - Join us as we examine the artful negotiations of African Americans in the aftermath of the Civil War and news of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation finally reaching enslaved people in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865. The date is historically known as Juneteenth, celebrating emancipation and a new dawn for African Americans. The program will include music from Rootstock Republic, premiering a new arrangement of "Strange Fruit" the seminal song, made famous by Billie Holiday; an engaging dialogue with Chef and Historian Therese Nelson, Dr. Andrea Roberts, founder of Texas Freedom Colonies Project and two descendants of Texas's Freedom Colonies--Fred McCray, Dixie Community, Jasper County, Texas and Lareatha Clay, Shankleville Community, Newton County, Texas; and a celebration of Juneteenth through food with Chef and TV personality Carla Hall, author of Carla's Comfort Food: Favorite Dishes from Around the World. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- COMMUNITY CLASS** Acting Through Song | Maggie May Description - This class is focused on making strong, quick, and interesting acting choices whilst performing a song. Many people score a monologue and work on every beat in the piece. When it comes to a song however, even in musical theatre, actors tend to focus on the voice and music, not the acting. This class will teach you how to break down a song from the acting perspective, singing tips/warm-ups & give you overall performance and career advice. There is also an interactive Q&A at the end of class with no theatre topic off limits! This class is useful for ALL participants, not just our weekly four featured singers. click here

4:00 PM

Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up - Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

JUNETEENTH BLACK FAMILY REUNION - Join us for a special Black Family Reunion event as we honor the lives we've lost this year, uplift our collective movement for civil rights, and remember the moments that make us proud to be Black. As we come together, we want to hear from you. Please share your stories of wisdom, encouragement and support, or challenges you may be facing, and we may use them during the event on YouTube. click here

ATW Freedom Day Takeover- Raven Ray: Monologue - Alumni artists from Springboard NYC and ALW Initiative programs share selections of their incredible work. click here

5:00 PM

Virtual Halston - Featuring special guest Santino Fontana! click here

5:30 PM

The Meeting by Jeff Stetson - Join us for a one-night-only virtual production of "The Meeting" by Jeff Stetson. Directed by Bill Cobbs, this powerhouse play imagines a conversation between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, two husbands and fathers who are also the most visionary and historic leaders in modern political life. As a backdrop to Stetson's brilliant dialogue, the play brings to light the voices of passion and frustration from the differing views regarding American racial injustice. click here

6:00 PM

Broadway Jackbox - Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's series returns with special guests! click here

Battery Dance TV- Rumba - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Dance Cardio with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

7:00 PM

The Antonyo Awards - Broadway Black presents the inaugural Antonyo Awards, a celebration of the Black Broadway and Off-Broadway community. The streamed ceremony will include a pre-show virtual red carpet, original musical numbers, star presenters and performers, and more. click here

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Sydney Mancasola click here

POLAR BEARS, BLACK BOYS & PRAIRIE FRINGED ORCHIDS by Vincent Terrell Durham - A liberal white couple open the doors of their renovated Harlem brownstone to host a cocktail party for a Black Lives Matter activist, his gay white lover, a sistah named Shemeka and the mother of a slain 12 year-old black boy. A night of cocktails and conversation spark emotional debates ranging from under-weight polar bears, Lana Turner, saving the planet, gentrification, racial identity and protecting the lives of black boys. Featuring: Carrie Paff, Michael Ray Wisely, Britney Frazier, Jennifer Bradford, Rodney E. Jackson, Jr., Patrick Russell, and Gabriel Q. Solomon. Approx. running time: 75 minutes. click here

Nnenna Ogwo & Sterling Strings: Annual Juneteenth Celebration - On the 19th of June, 1865, Texas became the final state to officially recognize the freedom of enslaved Africans on American soil, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth is thus the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in America. In the 5th year of her annual Juneteenth celebration at Joe's Pub, pianist Nnenna Ogwo returns with her ever brilliant collaborators, Sterling Strings. The pandemic may have forced us to celebrate digitally, but it will still be a party. In a year of unprecedented challenges to our world and our psyche, now, more than ever we need to make a joyful noise, revel in the creativity of those magnificent musicians of the past and the inheritors of their indomitable spirit. Come celebrate the liberation of Black bodies and minds, and honor their creative musical energy by sharing a night of Black music played by Black musicians. Closures and cancellations because of COVID-19 have majorly disrupted access to revenue for artists all over the world. If you are enjoying this performance and are able, please consider supporting the artists directly at PayPal.me/CantankerousAfro. click here

7:05 PM

SONGS FOR OUR CITY - Join us in celebrating the creativity and resilience of our community with a songwriting challenge featuring new original songs written in response to the present moment. With special guests: Marcus Paul James, Molly and the Memphis Thunder, Alexander Sage Oyen, Tim Young click here

7:10 PM

YORK TRIVIA NIGHT: CULT MUSICALS - Broadway alum Gerry McIntyre (Once On This Island) will join York's Executive Director Evans Haile and maestro Deniz Cordell (York's Panama Hattie) for co-hosting duties, with their wacky musical wit in tow. From the heart-stealing hybrid of Bat Boy to Carrie's bloody prom dress to the sweetly strange carnie folk of Side Show, who doesn't love a good cult musical? We do! And so this Friday we will celebrate all of these and more while testing your knowledge of some of the best cult classics to ever enter the musical theater canon. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Philip Glass's Akhnaten. Starring Dísella Lárusdóttir, J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Aaron Blake, Will Liverman, Richard Bernstein, and Zachary James, conducted by Karen Kamensek. From November 23, 2019. click here

Live with Carnegie Hall - Dating back to the end of the American Civil War in 1865, Juneteenth commemorates our nation's true independence-the day when all members of the newly reunited nation were finally declared free. More than 400 years after the first enslaved African people were brought to the North American colonies, the fight for equality continues. Through music and commentary-including performances by pianist Joseph Joubert and the Juneteenth Mass Choir, speeches by Bill Moyers and Bishop Michael Curry, and comments from Carnegie Hall's Chairman Robert F. Smith and Jazz at Lincoln Center's Wynton Marsalis-Rev. Dr. James A. Forbes Jr. leads this celebration, recognizing the importance of this historic day and acknowledging the long road still ahead. click here

8:00 PM

Broadway's Next on Stage - Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, BroadwayWorld is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter a new, online musical theatre singing competition. Today, college students take the stage! click here

Joe's Pub Live - Callen-Lorde Community Health Center provides sensitive, quality health care and related services targeted to New York's lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities - in all their diversity - regardless of ability to pay. To further this mission, Callen-Lorde promotes health education and wellness, and advocates for LGBTQ health issues. If you are enjoying this performance and are able to support, please consider donating to Callen-Lorde by texting Callen to 76862 or visiting www.callen-lorde.org/give click here

Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'Letter from Birmingham Jail' - In April 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. was jailed in Birmingham, Alabama, after he defied a state court's injunction and led a march of black protesters without a permit, urging an Easter boycott of white-owned stores. A statement published in The Birmingham News, written by eight moderate white clergymen, criticized the march and other demonstrations. This prompted King to write a lengthy response, begun in the margins of the newspaper. He smuggled it out with the help of his lawyer, and the nearly 7,000 words were transcribed. The eloquent call for "constructive, nonviolent tension" to force an end to unjust laws became a landmark document of the civil-rights movement. click here

Yes! The Reflections of Molly Bloom - It is Ireland in the early hours of June 17th, 1904. Molly Bloom's husband-the wandering philandering Leopold "Poldy" Bloom-has just come home & fallen asleep in their Dublin row house. Molly-a daughter, a mother, a lover and a long-suffering wife-patrols the pathways of her wild and leaping consciousness. She is lustful. Scared. Exuberant. Heartbreakingly lonely. Vivaciously reckless. And profoundly funny. click here

Downtown Variety: Juneteenth - La MaMa and CultureHub will pass the mic to POETIC SOCIETIES' residents Ava Ansari, Salakastar, Ian Fink, Ahya Simone, Jonah Mixon-Webster, Halima Cassells, Rafael Leafar, and Salar Ansari who will offer an ancestral healing tele-protest to extend the resilience of Detroit and Flint artists to the multiverse of the global Black movement. click here

9:00 PM

From Here: A New Musical - Equality Florida, Florida's largest LGBTQ organization, will present a full-length video presentation of From Here, a new musical, as part of the annual #HonorThemWithAction campaign. FROM HERE a??(Book/Music/Lyrics by Donald a??Rupea??, Arrangements and Orchestrations by a??Jason M.Baileya??) begins with Daniel (Blake Aburn), a 30-something gaya?? man living in Orlando. Daniel is navigating a difficult relationship with his mother (Sarah Lee Dobbs) and his interminable search for love (in mostly the wrong places). In the first act, he loses one love (Peter Heid) for another (Erick Perafan). Daniel is funny, nerdy, and has a tight-knit group of friends who are his chosen family. Set in Orlando in 2016, the musical takes an emotional turn as the characters learn of the tragic shooting at Pulse Nightclub, a place which was a centerpiece of their formative years. These moments change the way that Daniel, and those around him, see the world. The show ends with a wiser, more mature, more hopeful Daniel. "We're all from here," he says, realizing how much truly ties us together. click here

