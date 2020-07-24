Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, July 24- with Megan Hilty, Ramin Karimloo, and More!

What's on tap today? Find out!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 24, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

9:30 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - Keynote lecture: Hope Boykin. Dancer, choreographer, and educator Hope Boykin (former member of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater) returns to Lincoln Center to lead a keynote lecture addressing educators click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Ballet for Life Lecture with Finis Jhung click here

Lincoln Center at Home - The Visioning Lab: Boundaries and Pathways. A collaborative workshop focused on inquiry-based digital art-making with members of the International Teaching Artists Conference (ITAC) Collaborative. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - InspectorPulse@Home: Between the Walls. Inspector Pulse lives in the spaces between walls in his apartment and the word interval means the space between walls! But what are musical intervals?! click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Song/Story Time with Lauren Molina and Noodle click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Megan Hilty! click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Acting Through Song | Josh Lamon - Josh has been one of New York City's top audition coaches and is thrilled to taking this adventure with you. Josh approaches his coaching as a mentor would. Not just caring about the material and the specific audition but also the performer and their future goals helping assist them make a war plan for how to conquer this city one step at a time. His clients have booked principal roles in: West Side Story (Film and 2019 Revival), Rise (NBC), Inside Amy Schumer, Frozen (Broadway and Tour), Mean Girls (Broadway And Tour), Wicked (Broadway and Tour) and countless others. click here

STORM LARGE- IN CONCERT - Looking for the cure for the quarantine blues? Look no further than Storm Large in Concert. This genre-crossing performance features song by artists such as Prince, Ray Charles, The Beatles, and Led Zeppelin, to name a few, as well as some of Storm's original songs, including her "most requested and most feared" song 8 Miles. click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Musical Theatre - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Monologue Coaching | Lily James - * Learn Lily's pre-stage warm up * 4 people will receive individual monologue coaching * Time for a Q&A! click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Ornamentation Workshop with Ms. Ashley (Episode 63). Practice adding vocal ornamentations to melodies to make your voice shine! click here

2:30 PM

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - A virtual production will be streamed of Jason Robert Brown's Songs For A New World, filmed entirely in isolation. Séimí Campbell directs Rachel John (Hamilton), Ramin Karimloo (Phantom of The Opera), Cedric Neal (Motown) and Rachel Tucker (Come From Away), with musical supervision by Adam Hoskins and musical direction from Josh Winstone. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Dance Party with Vasthy Mompoint click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Live with Atlantic | Inside the Ensemble - Atlantic Ensemble members discuss the history of our company, and how their work has evolved since those early days. This week, come chat with Mary Beth Peil and Peter Maloney! click here

5:00 PM

Virtual Halston - Special guest TBA! click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Lecture-Demonstration and Panel: Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra. A lecture-demonstration with members of the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra, followed by a conversation on virtual concerts as a tool for community engagement, as well as access... click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Rumba - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Dance Cardio with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

7:00 PM

The New Group- Facing the Rising Tide - Mambo Sauce: Living on Cargill Island isn't that bad. You can share a Mambo Dog with a friend, get high with an alien, score a golden ticket to heaven and even visit the Cargill Zoo - that is if you don't mind that the animals are dying. Even for Cargill, the withering zoo animals are rather peculiar, posing a new kind of environmental crisis for the neighborhood. As residents investigate what's behind it all and try to adjust to the new realities, they uncover things so ugly and human and bizarre, you couldn't make it up. click here

BLACK THEATRE UNITED- A Virtual Town Hall Conversation - With Leader Stacey Abrams, Founder of Fair Fight and Fair Count, Dr. Jeanine Abrams McLean, Vice President of Fair Count, Moderated by Actor, Activist & BTU Member Viola Davis click here

7:30 PM

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - In "Spanking Machine" GLAAD Award-winning writer/performer Marga Gomez shifts across gender, latitudes and generations in a darkly comic memoir about the first boy she ever sloppy-kissed and how it made them gay forever. "His real name was Agamemnon Perez Jr. but he shortened it to "Scotty" because he thought Agamemnon sounded too Cuban." By turns funny and disturbing, Gomez recounts growing up brown and queer in Washington Heights, sadistic nuns on poppers, tender vampires, childhood misdemeanors, parental post-nasal drip, fear, assault and suppressed memory. The 70-minute show will blend Marga performing live from her "virtual stage" with footage from Spanking Machine's final invited dress rehearsal before the pandemic. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Falstaff Starring Mirella Freni, Barbara Bonney, Marilyn Horne, Bruno Pola, and Paul Plishka, conducted by James Levine. From October 10, 1992. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Dizzy's Club is bringing "the best jazz room in the city" to your home. Join us every week for livestream living room concerts from some of Dizzy's Club's favorite musicians. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - 50 Years of Mostly Mozart. This Live From Lincoln Center broadcast features the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra performing Mozart's first and last symphonies. click here

The Marsh Presents BINGO! with Josh Kornbluth - Audience members are invited to play five FREE games of BINGO! with prizes for the winner of each round. For more info, the public may visit themarsh.org click here

The Marsh Presents BINGO! with Josh Kornbluth - Hosted by Josh Kornbluth Audience members are invited to play five FREE games of BINGO! with prizes for the winner of each round. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Guest Host Sierra Boggess click here

Irish Repertory Theatre's The Weir - In a remote country pub in Ireland, newcomer Valerie arrives and becomes spellbound by an evening of ghostly stories told by the local bachelors who drink there. With a whiff of sexual tension in the air and the wind whistling outside, what starts out as blarney soon darkens as the tales drift into the realm of the supernatural. Then, Valerie reveals a startling story of her own... click here

Joe's Pub Live - Black Music has always played a role in American protest, hope, and resilience. In this four part series, curator and host Michael Mwenso leads us on a journey of meaningful songs from the Black roots expression that speak to the ultimate human expression that has propelled change, continues to advance our nation's consciousness, and will serve as the guiding force towards healing. click here

Cabaret on the Couch: Brilliant Originals - Cabaret on the Couch returns this month with a slate of original music! We've assembled a fantastic lineup of songwriters and dancers to support Musical Theatre Factory. "An artist service organization dedicated to dismantling oppressive ideologies towards collective liberation through powerful and joyful story in song," Musical Theatre Factory provides a home for works and artists to develop and thrive. Learn more about their mission here: mtf.nyc Performances from: Joriah Kwamé, Christopher Cherry, Sarina Gonzalez, Jason Bembry, Ray Robinson, Ishaun Jackson-Moaney, Grace Gramins, David Quang Pham, Kami Visitsak and Cedric Leiba, Jr., plus a special Broadway guest! Hosted this month by Rachel Leighson. click here

9:00 PM

The Old Globe: Word Up! - More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other and participate in a new performing-art medium each week through a live-streamed collaboration. Every Friday night, Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit will be joined by some of San Diego's incredible performing artists. Together they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Performing art forms will include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements. click here

SHAKESPEARE IN VEGAS - This comedy sparkles as it shines a spotlight on an unlikely pairing-Shakespeare and The Las Vegas Strip-as a wise guy producer with a dream and a despondent New York actress attempt to bring them together. Featuring a stellar cast of Broadway and Bay Area actors. Shakespeare in Vegas features a stellar cast of Broadway and Bay Area actors including Tony Award-winner Karen Ziemba (Broadway's Contact, Curtains & Prince of Broadway), Tony Award-nominee Patrick Page (Broadway's Hadestown), Melissa WolfKlain (National Tours of White Christmas & 42nd Street, TheatreWorks' Pride and Prejudice), Adrienne Kaori Walters (TheatreWorks' The Language Archive), and Nican Robinson (Netflix's "13 Reasons Why"). click here

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival- Dance Now: Contemporary Works - The Lake Tahoe Dance Festival is a presentation of the Lake Tahoe Dance Collective, whose mission is to promote classical, modern and contemporary dance of the finest quality in the Lake Tahoe area through performance, education and outreach, enriching the community as a whole and as a cultural destination. click here

