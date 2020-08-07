Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, August 7- with Tonya Pinkins, Jessica Vosk, and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, August 7, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:00 AM

PlayBAC- Company SBB // Stefanie Batten Bland - A Place of Sun (2012) World Premiere Jerome Robbins Theater click here

11:00 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - InspectorPulse@Home: A Trilling Story! We can spice up food, decorate our home, and put ornaments on a tree. What about ornaments and decorations in music? click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Tonya Pinkins! click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Singing Technique | Elizabeth Stanley - How do I think about singing when I'm trying to ACT? What does it mean to have "good technique?" How do I navigate my "break"? What do you think about a Mix vs. Head Voice?? So many QQQQs! Let's get some AAAAs! click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Body Percussion Workshop with Ms. Yvonne (Episode 65) Experiment choreographing and performing dances with different body percussive movements click here

Battery Dance TV- Musical Theatre - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Breaking into Broadway: Costume Month! | Cathy Parrott - Join associate costume designer Cathy Parrott for a behind the scenes chat about her career in the theatre. Cathy's resume includes working on Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional theatre, national tours, galas, Kennedy Center Honors, summer stock, major motion pictures, independent films and live television events. In the first of 3 sessions, learn about her journey, from growing up surrounded by the cornfields of Iowa, to assisting some of the biggest names in costume design. click here

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL TORUK | BEHIND THE CURTAIN - Embark on TORUK - The First Flight, this Friday, Aug 7th at 3pm ET as this Behind-The-Curtain #CirqueConnect special takes you to new heights. Explore the ins and outs of this spectacle inspired by James Cameron's film AVATAR and watch how these artists morph into Na'vi characters. click here

4:00 PM

Live with Atlantic | Composer's Corner - We've asked some of our favorite composers to play us their cut songs, brand new tunes, and old classics. Featuring our friend Jeanine Tesori, an upcoming Atlantic artist. click here

5:00 PM

Virtual Halston - Special guest Tony and Olivier Award nominee Colman Domingo, jazz and pop sensation Jane Monheit, and WICKED star Jessica Vosk click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Rumba - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Autumn Knight - During a residency in The Kitchen's building at 512 West 19th Street, Autumn Knight will create a new project to be viewed by online audiences. This project merges her practice of improvisation with new text, choreography, and sculpture that responds to the architecture of the space. click here

6:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Dance Cardio with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

7:00 PM

The Understudy - Lesli Margherita (Matilda; Dames At Sea) and Andrew Kober (Hair; School of Rock) will star as Roxanne and Harry, respectively, in Play Reading Fridays' production of Theresa Rebeck's comedy "The Understudy" benefiting The Actors Fund. It will be directed by Alison Tanney. Casting for the role of Jake will be announced shortly. Stage directions will be read by Teresa Hui (The Big Band Theory). click here

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Matthew Aucoin and friends click here

A NIGHT AT THE MOVIES - A Night at the Movies celebrates your favorite songs from Tinsel Town's greatest musicals and movies. From Casablanca to Goldfinger, the music from the silver screen will have you singing along. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Parsifal Starring Waltraud Meier, Siegfried Jerusalem, Bernd Weikl, and Kurt Moll, conducted by James Levine. From March 28, 1992. click here

8:00 PM

Joe's Pub Live - Black Music has always played a role in American protest, hope, and resilience. In this four part series, curator and host Michael Mwenso leads us on a journey of meaningful songs from the Black roots expression that speak to the ultimate human expression that has propelled change, continues to advance our nation's consciousness, and will serve as the guiding force towards healing. click here

Stars in the House - Act 2... Now What? It's Brenda's Birthday Bash! Guest Host Brenda Braxton is joined by Donna Marie Asbury and Amra-Faye Wright and surprise special guests. click here

Out the Box - "We Don't Bury Cars" - The morning after his son's overdose, Ray takes refuge in his garage. He drinks to cope, readies his son's car for the demolition derby, and struggles to understand who exactly is to blame for his son's death. click here

9:00 PM

Cerulean: A New Play for the Web - Cerulean is a new social media platform that sells vulnerability. No shallowness. No airbrushing. Only truth. As strangers seek fully authentic connections online, they bear all the risks of wearing their hearts on their sleeves. How vulnerable is too vulnerable? How does grief show up in their interactions? Can Cerulean's founder maintain user privacy despite the pressures of the tech economy? On a livestreamed performance devised for the web, join us for a night of healing and play. click here

10:00 PM

SIM/TAN WHO'S THERE? - A Black American influencer accuses a Malaysian bureaucrat of condoning blackface. A Singaporean-Indian teacher launches an Instagram feud calling out racial inequality at home, post-George Floyd. A privileged Singaporean-Chinese activist meets a compassionate White Saviour, and an ethnically ambiguous political YouTuber takes a DNA test for the first time. A cross-cultural encounter involving artists based in Singapore, Malaysia, and the United States, Who's There? uses Zoom as a new medium to explore the unstable ground between us and "the other". In this pandemic contact zone, lines along race, class and gender bleed into one another, questioning the assumptions we hold of ourselves and the world around us. What sort of tensions, anxieties and possibilities emerge, and how can we work to reimagine a New Normal? click here

11:00 PM

Great Salt Lake Fringe: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You