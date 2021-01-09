Virtual Theatre This Weekend: January 9-10- with Wayne Brady, Lillias White, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, January 9-10, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Saturday, January 9

10:00 AM

The Resurrection of Alice - Written and performed by two-time Helen Hayes Award® nominee, Perri Gaffney, the play is an exceptionally heartwarming, funny and poignant exploration of a young girl's journey into a pre-arranged marriage with a much older man to financially sustain her family following the great depression of the 1930's. Recommended for audiences aged 17 thru adult for its mild sexually suggestive situations. click here

12:00 PM

Ocean Body - Song, conversations, and new compositions merge with DeChiazza's original footage of the two women together and alone in the waters of the Gulf Coast, to create a multi-sensory experience of a place where sand, sun, and water, surround experiences of intense communion and also of profound isolation. Diptych cinematic imagery makes poignant and visceral the impossibility of an easily shared truth, presenting imperfectly parallel viewpoints that might frame a subject similarly, but will never match. The films depict Davis and Nova interconnected within a sculptural dress built for two, by artist Annica Cuppetelli. Tethered, the two cannot avoid affecting each other, as the actions of one will move, confine, support, or even wholly re-shape the other. Ocean Body examines the sometimes conflicting needs for union and autonomy within a friendship, and how we continually discover each other in new and transformational ways. There will be an artist conversation January 14 at 5pm. click here

5:00 PM

The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival - A landmark of the New York City theater season for the last 17 years and widely recognized as a premier launching pad for new and cutting-edge performance from the U.S. and abroad, Under the Radar 2021's digital format will make these exciting shows available to viewers across the U.S. and the world for the first time ever. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's Maria Stuarda Starring Elza van den Heever, Joyce DiDonato, Matthew Polenzani, Joshua Hopkins, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Maurizio Benini. From January 19, 2013. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Everthing Effie with DREAMGIRLS Lillias White, Roz Ryan and Kecia-Lewis Evans. click here

9:00 PM

LAZARUS - To remember David Bowie on his birthday and to mark the fifth anniversary of his untimely death, producers Robert Fox and RZO Entertainment Inc are exclusively releasing the stream of the London production of Lazarus, captured live on stage. The streaming will be available for three performances only. This will be the UK premiere of the filmed version of this remarkable show. Lazarus includes songs from Bowie's iconic catalogue as well as new songs written for the stage including the title song, Lazarus. click here

Sunday, January 10

10:00 AM

12:00 PM

The Murder of Halit Yozgat - 21-year-old Halit Yozgat was assassinated in broad daylight, in his immigrant parents' internet cafe on April 6, 2006 in Kassel, Germany. Five witnesses were present in the 77 square metre space when Halit was shot twice in the head. With his unconventional combination of sound art, electronics, and dark metal, Frost brilliantly and sensitively musicalizes the structural racism and institutional blindness that affects the country's immigrant communities. In the middle of the rehearsal process, work on the world premiere of The Murder of Halit Yozgat had to be suspended due to COVID-19. Instead, Ben Frost, with Trevor Tweeten, resumed rehearsal and released a film about the project. The result is a unique cinematic portrait on the borderline between documentation and fiction - a chilling opera film about the reconstruction of a murder case. click here

Wide Slumber for Lepidopterists - Inspired by the award-winning book of the same name by poet a.rawlings, Wide Slumber for Lepidopterists pairs sleep and dream studies with lepidoptery, the study of butterflies and moths. Tracking the stages of sleep and pairing them with the life cycle of butterflies and moths, insomnia is mirrored in the birth of the egg and narcolepsy in larval hatching. And when the caterpillar starts its final moult, dreams begin, weaving around us as tightly as a cocoon until we are somnambulant, a chrysalis ready to emerge as a moth. It's a story, it's not a story. It has elements of story. Pattern your breath on the sound of moth wings, magnified and frenzied, as you fight for sleep in a suffocating tangle of sheets. This is a poetic fantasia, an erotic nightmare-scape. So we dream the same - do we dream the same? Even when the body falls asleep, the brain's hearing pathways do not shut down. Even in the hours of deepest slumber, sound can be imprinted on your memory. click here

3:00 PM

WEST END BARES: TURNED ON - WEST END BARES: TURNED ON will see the best of the West End and beyond take to the virtual stage from homes and studios around the world. Filmed in accordance with (ever changing!) Covid safety guidelines, the show will feature brand new content created especially for this one-off event, along with guest appearances from Graham Norton, Michelle Visage, Tom Allen, Todrick Hall, Michael Auger and Amy Hart. WEST END BARES is directed by Will Lucas, with choreography from Jenny Legg (9 to 5), Aaron Jenkins (Wicked), Fletcher Dobinson (Cats) and David Grewcock (Singin' In The Rain). click here

4:00 PM

5:00 PM

The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival - A landmark of the New York City theater season for the last 17 years and widely recognized as a premier launching pad for new and cutting-edge performance from the U.S. and abroad, Under the Radar 2021's digital format will make these exciting shows available to viewers across the U.S. and the world for the first time ever. click here

7:30 PM

PUPPET SHOW CHALLENGE - Director Vs Director - Livestream Game Show - Episode 7 - Power to the Puppet! NYC puppeteer Hunter Canning and LA Indie rockers/visual artists The HolyCuts let their puppets do the talking and singing and laughing and loving, as their teams compete in this Puppet Show Challenge installment of Director Vs Director. Special Musical Guest Performance by Hypers Kids Africa, a youth organization from Kampala Uganda who chose to use dance as a way of staying away from violence. All donations collected from this episode go directly to this terrific organization. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Il Trovatore Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Dolora Zajick, Marcelo Álvarez, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, and Stefan Kocán, conducted by Marco Armiliato. From April 30, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Wayne Brady - Wayne Brady, Emmy winning star of TV's Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Let's Make A Deal and star of Broadway's Kinky Boots, headlining a live concert hosted by Sirius XM star Seth Rudetsky on Sunday, November 8 at 8PM ET, with a one-time rebroadcast Monday, November 9 at 3PM ET. Visit thesethconcertseries.com/ for tickets and information! The Seth Concert Series is the critically acclaimed weekly virtual series based on Seth Rudetsky's international Broadway series that began at The Art House in Provincetown ten years ago. Multiple Emmy Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated Wayne Brady has made his mark on stage and screen as an actor, singer, dancer, improviser, songwriter and television personality. Best known as the host CBS' Let's Make a Deal, Brady is also a master at improv, which he displays every week on The CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway? Long an accomplished singer and performer, Brady was named the winner of season two of The Masked Singer and also earned a Grammy nominee for his debut album. Brady is also a talented vocal artist, having voiced roles on series for Nickelodeon, Disney Channel and Cartoon Network. Brady has also found success on stage with roles in some of Broadway's biggest shows including Chicago, Kinky Boots and Hamilton. click here

You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman - Pasadena Playhouse, The State Theater of California will present PlayhouseLive Online Opening Night of You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman, a virtual musical revue honoring the genius responsible for the Broadway classics Hello, Dolly!; Mame; La Cage aux Folles and many more. The Online Opening Night will be a livestreamed event with special guests Bernadette Peters and David Hyde Pierce. The production, conceived and music directed by Andy Einhorn (Music Director and Music Supervisor, Broadway's Hello, Dolly!; Carousel, among others), marks the first theatrical tribute to Jerry Herman by a professional theater company since the passing of this Tony Award-winning Broadway legend one year ago. click here