Virtual Theatre This Weekend: April 10-11- with Ali Stroker, Annette Bening and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this weekend, April 10-11, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Saturday, April 10

12:00 AM

Fully Committed - The New York Times called Fully Committed "immensely entertaining, a richly comic affirmation of everything I've ever heard, or suspected, about the bad behavior that good food can inspire." Featuring one actor playing more than 40 characters, Fully Committed takes place in a famed restaurant where patrons will stop at nothing to secure a reservation- including coercion and bribes. Television and film star Maulik Pancholy plays Sam, who works the reservation line. Pancholy played Jonathan, Alec Baldwin's assistant, in the Emmy-award winning 30 Rock, and Sanjay in the hit series Weeds. Other roles include the upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Phineas and Ferb, and Web Therapy. click here

9:00 AM

Worldwide Game of TELEPHONE - More than 950 artists from 70 countries played a game of TELEPHONE, in which a message was passed from art form to art form. The message could become a poem, then a painting, then a film, then a dance, as it was passed 7,177,703 kilometers between 489 cities. An interactive, online exhibition of these hundreds of original, interconnected works will debut to the public for free. Only a handful of staff members know the original message of TELEPHONE. The participating artists are only aware of the work that directly preceded their own, and do not know how their own work was translated or further translated in subsequent. When TELEPHONE becomes publicly available, it will be the first time that any of the artists get to see the exhibition in full. click here

2:00 PM

The Secret Garden: Spring Version - Watch our Beginner/Intermediate Cast perform this beautiful musical! Orphaned in India, 11 year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his invalid son Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the "Dreamers," spirits from Mary's past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing The Secret Garden's compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal. click here

2:30 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - James Seabright presents The Sorcerer's Apprentice by Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost Tickets £15 +£3 transaction fee This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. click here

4:00 PM

By One Route, and By Another: A Performance by Anna Deavere Smith - Written and performed by Anna Deavere Smith, By One Route, and By Another is a staged reading in which Smith explores kindness, hospitality, and hope. Featuring individual portraits of real-life figures, Margaret Mead, Kiersta Kurtz-Burke, Ntozake Shange, Trudy Howell, and Matthieu Ricard, this Lincoln Center commission is newly curated by the artist in response to current events. Live, virtual Q&A session to follow the reading. click here

6:00 PM

CabaretX - Our first in-person & socially distanced event of the season! The Players Theatre can operate at 33% capacity and we're ready to join them in the fun. Join us on the roof from home via our live stream of the event for a night of cabaret fun! click here

Jane Monheit Duo Concert w/ Max Haymer - FREE duo show this weekend!! Max Haymer and I wanted to extend an enormous thank you for all of your support around the new album, and throughout this unbelievably weird year, so here's your giant musical hug! This Saturday April 10, 6pm PDT / 9pm EDT, go to jazzvox.com/jane for your free Zoom link! The show will once again be pre-recorded, but Max and I will see you in the chat! We love you guys!! **Please note, if you would like to watch it after the broadcast, you can request the link to the concert afterward (jazz@jazzvox.com)** click here

7:00 PM

Charlie Chaplin's Smile by Philippe Quint - Philippe Quint's critically acclaimed multimedia show Charlie Chaplin's Smile: A Musical Tribute to Charlie Chaplin, inspired by his wildly successful album debut on the Warner Classics label Chaplin's Smile, will be presented by the La Jolla Music Society. The online concert, performed with Jun Cho, features Quint's arrangements of works and video clips from Chaplin's most celebrated films - Modern Times, City Lights, Monsieur Verdoux, The Kid, Limelight, and A King in New York - interspersed with works by composers that had a great impact on Chaplin's compositional style: Tchaikovsky, Debussy, Brahms, Gershwin, and Stravinsky. During the performance, Quint will also narrate the stories that he has written and based on Chaplin's My Autobiography. Tickets can be purchased through the La Jolla Music Society and the concert will be available to watch for one week following the premiere. click here

BABETTE IN RETREAT - Written by JUSTIN SAYRE ("2 Broke Girls"). Featuring: BECCA BLACKWELL (Is This a Room, Hurricane Diane), NATHAN LEE GRAHAM (Zoolander, Priscilla Queen of the Desert), RANDY HARRISON ("Queer as Folk," Cabaret), Drama Desk Award winner BRADFORD LOURYK (Christine Jorgensen Reveals, The Erotic Diary of Anne Frank), JUSTIN SAYRE ("The Comeback," The Meeting*), Tony Award nominee MARY TESTA (OKLAHOMA!, Xanadu), AUDEN THORNTON ("This Is Us"), JACK WEATHERALL ("Queer as Folk," The Elephant Man), Directed by ELLIE HEYMAN (The Great Work Begins: Scenes from Angels in America)​. In Babette in Retreat, a farce about love and responsibility, she was one of the most famous courtesans of her day, but now at 50, Babette has decided to retire to her country house, wanting to live in isolation, with only her beloved maid Charlotte for company. After a lifetime of pleasing others, she's ready to please herself. Unfortunately, her plans are destroyed even before her own arrival, as one by one those closest to her all come to the cottage wanting for something. Proceeds benefit the Ali Forney Center click here

Ute Lemper: Rendezvous With Marlene - The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director; Evans Haile, Executive Director) presents the limited virtual reprise of Ute Lemper: Rendezvous With Marlene, a magical fusion of theatre and cinema, gorgeous music that will take you on an intense journey. When Marlene Dietrich phoned a young singer out of the blue, the icon stayed on the line for an unforgettable three hours. 30 years later Broadway and West End star Ute Lemper reveals all in her 5-star critically acclaimed show. Following sold out performances at The York in the fall of 2019 and around the world, Ute Lemper: Rendezvous With Marlene has been adapted for the screen with special effects to enhance the production. It was streamed online after being filmed at Club Cumming in New York. Alan Cumming and Ute Lemper are producers. click here

Veteran Voices: The Interview Sessions: Miguel Faña - Poetic Theater Productions presents the next installment in "Veteran Voices: The Interview Sessions", a series of intimate artist conversations interviewing veterans whose work as actors, poets, visual artists, and playwrights is on the rise. The series highlights the individuals behind the art, and the importance of art on their journey as veterans reintegrating into civilian life. In 90 minutes, fellow veterans Jenny Pacanowski (featured in NY Times, ABC, Turner Classics) and Omar Columbus (CA and NY poet and gallery curator) connect with the featured artist, share clips of past work, and share new works in development. Audiences are welcome and encouraged to ask questions. Join us and get to know the veterans (and family members of veterans) behind the voices you hear in Poetic's shows. This week, we interview Miguel Faña. Miguel was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and raised in Boston, Massachusetts. He was inspired to join the Army at age 19 by his father, Miguel J. Faña, who served for 22 years, including two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. After serving overseas in Camp Humphreys, South Korea, he then went to the University of Massachusetts, Boston, where he double majored in Music and Theatre. He has since enjoyed an acting career that included a regional tour with New Repertory Theatre's Classic Stage Company, earning his Master's in Fine Arts Degree in Acting from the University of Tennessee, and roles on TV shows like Orange is the New Black and The Good Wife. Miguel will soon be making his playwriting debut in "Veteran Voices: Rites of Passage", a part of Poetic Theater Production's 10th Annual Poetic License Festival, during which he will be performing a twelve minute piece of poetic theater that he wrote and crafted in collaboration with Karen Alvarado and John Meyer. click here

7:30 PM

Borromeo String Quartet in Concert - Guest Artists Series UNCSA welcomes the renowned Borromeo String Quartet in a concert featuring Beethoven String Quartet No. 2 in G major, Op. 18; Bartók String Quartet No. 4; and Beethoven String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132. The quartet will perform from original composer manuscripts on digital devices. Inspiring audiences for more than 25 years, the Borromeo String Quartet is admired and sought after for both its fresh interpretations of the classical music canon and its championing of works by 20th- and 21st-century composers. The quartet is regarded as a pioneer in using technology in chamber music performance, having become the first string quartet to use laptops on stage. The Boston Globe hailed the ensemble's "edge-of-the-seat performances" and called it "simply the best." The quartet has collaborated with some of this generation's most important composers, including Gunther Schuller, John Cage, György Ligeti, Steve Reich, Aaron Jay Kernis, Osvaldo Golijov, Jennifer Higdon, Steve Mackey, John Harbison, Sebastian Currier and Leon Kirchner, among many others; and has performed on major concert stages across the globe. The Borromeo String Quartet is Nicholas Kitchen and Kristopher Tong, violin; Mai Motobuchi, viola; and Yeesun Kim, cello. Tickets $10 per household. Performance to be streamed via Vimeo. click here

Hype Man: a break beat play - Called "Sharply directed, incredibly well-acted, and absolutely of-the-moment" by WGBH's Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen, Company One's Hype Man: a break beat play asks: who has the responsibility to speak up in the face of social injustice? This newly reimagined version of the Elliot Norton Award-winning play by poet and playwright Idris Goodwin (How We Got On) follows a rapper, a beat-maker, and a hype man on the verge of making it big when the police shooting of an unarmed black teenager shakes the interracial hip-hop trio to the core and forces them to navigate issues of friendship, race, and protest. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Gounod's Roméo et Juliette Starring Anna Netrebko, Roberto Alagna, Nathan Gunn, and Robert Lloyd, conducted by Plácido Domingo. Production by Guy Joosten. From December 15, 2007. click here

Barnstormers Theatre Presents Postmortem - The play is set in the early 1920s in the castle-like home of famous actor, William Gillette, best known for being the first man to portray Sherlock Holmes on the theatrical stage. When Gillette invites some of the actors from his Broadway production to spend the weekend at his castle in Connecticut, the audience soon realizes that there is a murder to be solved. Performed on an eccentric set and featuring period costumes, "Postmortem" is filled with intriguing characters and suspense as any one of the weekend guests could be a cold-blooded killer. Produced through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. Streaming on ShowTix4U click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Stars of the 2010 film "The Kids Are All Right" will reunite. Annette Bening, Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo, Mia Wasikowska, and Josh Hutcherson will come together to talk about their time working on Lisa Cholodenko's beautiful movie about what really makes a family a family. click here

Prometheus Bound - Through the prism of racial and gender injustice, Prometheus Bound is a protest against the discrepancy between what's legal and what's right, against oppression veiled as order. Director Ran Xia sets Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Aeschylus's Prometheus Bound against a backdrop of the tumultuous American socio-political climate. Prometheus Bound is fully designed and staged for an audience of no one in The Tank's 98-seat theater. Instead, it is captured for the screen by Iris Media Works as a purely cinematic experience, with masks, original music and deeply compelling performances of the late Rubenstein's visionary text. The cast for Prometheus Bound includes Sophia Aranda, Juan Arturo, Olivia Rose Barresi, Chloe Simone Crawford, Brenda Crawley, Iván Hernandez, Macy Lanceta, Alice Marcondes, and Kaila Wooten. click here

9:00 PM

Theatre in the Dark's MOBY DICK IN THE DARK - Live online audio theatre from one of Chicago's most innovative theatre groups! Turn off your screen and crank up your speakers as you come with us into the dark... "Call me Ishmael..." After losing his leg in pursuit of the devilish white whale Moby Dick, Captain Ahab vows vengeance at all costs, but to what lengths will he turn to seek that vengeance--and at what cost to his crew? Actors broadcast live across 5,500 miles to audiences in real time as Theatre in the Dark cooks with signature style the story of young Ishmael's three-year voyage across the earth's oceans in pursuit of Captain Ahab's fiery revenge for an elusive and vengeful sperm whale named Moby Dick. MOBY DICK IN THE DARK is performed entirely without visuals, combining recorded sound, live Foley effects, an original musical score, and the human voice, to tell the story. click here

10:00 PM

Sunday, April 11

12:00 AM

1:00 PM

Email Pro - Email Pro is a recurring 60-minute livestream based on Ivan Anderson's long-running email performance art. The show consists of writing and sending emails to strangers, whose email addresses are provided by members of the chat audience. The emails themselves consist of parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Writing and sending them serves as a vehicle for improvised standup comedy and a very glitchy masterclass in using email. click here

2:30 PM

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Ali Stroker - Ali Stroker won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as 'Ado Annie' in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! She most recently starred in the Lifetime holiday film, Christmas Ever After. Ali made history as the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway in Deaf West's acclaimed 2015 revival of Spring Awakening. She starred in 12 episodes of The Glee Project, winning a guest role on Fox's Glee. She recurred in the ABC series, Ten Days in the Valley and guest starred on CBS' Blue Bloods, Freeform's The Bold Type, Fox's Lethal Weapon, CBS' Instinct, The CW's Charmed and Comedy Central's Drunk History. She's performed her cabaret act at Green Room 42 and solo'ed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, New York's Town Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and Carnegie Hall. Her mission to improve the lives of others through the arts, disabled or not, is captured in her motto: "Turning Your Limitations Into Your Opportunities." click here

4:00 PM

5:00 PM

Islands of Contentment - Co-produced by Hypokrit Productions and The Tank in association with Autonomous Works, Dipti Bramhandkar's Islands of Contentment is a moving meditation comprised of thirteen monologues. An elegy to the (dis)harmony of romantic relationships, each piece invites us into the intimate, poignant, and hilarious interactions with significant others in the form of modern-day confessionals. Thirteen characters reflect on moments that feel strangely familiar: the break-up dream, the plight of the nice guy, the ex who unexpectedly shows up, and even a baking fetish. No one writes love songs about this stuff. Islands of Contentment is a one-of-a-kind virtual show that transports small audiences to the characters through the power of Zoom. Each performance is unique to the audience, the actors, and which order the audience chooses. click here

5:30 PM

Jennifer Koh, violin - Hailed for her intense, commanding and "deeply expressive" (The New York Times) performances, Jennifer Koh returns to Shriver Hall Concert Series with a solo violin performance prerecorded in New York. Koh, "a masterly Bach interpreter and a champion of contemporary repertory" (The New York Times) juxtaposes two of Bach's landmark works for solo violin with 12 micro-works that she commissioned in 2020 as part of her Alone Together project, a response to the pandemic and the financial hardship it has placed on many in the arts community. Performance to be followed by Artist Conversation with Shriver Hall Concert Series Executive Director Catherine Cochran. click here

6:00 PM

7:00 PM

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Luisa Miller Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Olesya Petrova, Piotr Beczała, Plácido Domingo, Alexander Vinogradov, and Dmitry Belosselskiy, conducted by Bertrand de Billy. Production by Elijah Moshinsky. From April 14, 2018. click here

8:00 PM

