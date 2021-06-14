Virtual Theatre This Week: June 14-20, 2021- with Rita Moreno, Kerry Butler, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this week. This week (June 14-20) in live streaming: Rita Moreno visits Backstage Live, Show of Titles on demand, a Kerry Butler master class, the cast of Guys and Dolls reunites, and so much more!

*Note: events are listed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

Monday, June 14

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Rita Moreno!

Becoming Dr. Ruth - Here in America, she is known simply as Dr. Ruth. Her background includes living in five countries, marrying three times and identifying under four names. In a striking solo performance, six-time Tony and Emmy nominee Tovah Feldshuh (Broadway's Golda's Balcony), (TV's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" & "The Walking Dead"), deftly inhabits the warm, wise, witty persona of the beloved media figure. Reserve your tickets now for this breezy, thoroughly engaging evening of theatre, even as it explores some of the darkest chapters of the past century.

4:00 PM

Salazar and Lifchitz Play Hommages - Violinist Francisco Salazar and pianist Max Lifchitz welcome the arrival of summer performing works that reimagine music from the past. The program will introduce compositions inspired by the music of Bach, Bartok, Beethoven, Crumb, Debussy, Elgar, Messiaen and Schumann. Included will be recent works from Ofer Ben-Amots, John Bilotta, Allan Crossman, Max Lifchitz, David Osbon, and William Toutant. Sponsored by North/South Consonance, Inc.

5:30 PM

The Creative Process: Dialogue with Douglas Turner Ward and Robert Hooks - Robert Hooks and the late Douglas Turner Ward discuss their work founding the Negro Ensemble Company (NEC). This presentation marks the digital debut of this conversation.

7:00 PM

Boheme in the Heights - IN Series, Washington DC's standard-bearer for innovative opera theatre, presents BOHEME IN THE HEIGHTS, an animated, Spanish-language, Afro-LatinX reimagining of Puccini's classic opera. This film, created by young Baltimore animators and set in Washington, DC's Columbia Heights neighborhood in Winter and Spring of 2020, tells of the exuberant creative power of youth, of the transcendence love, and heartbreak of first loss. Available for FREE on INvision, IN Series' virtual operahouse without walls, starting May 27 at 7:00 pm.

Show of Titles - Broadway's Best Shows will present "Show of Titles," a musical extravaganza with dozens of Broadway stars performing the title songs from over 20 beloved musicals. The evening will feature performances by Annaleigh Ashford, Len Cariou, Glenn Close, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Santino Fontana, Kelsey Grammar, David Alan Grier, Jake Gyllenhaal, Isabelle Huppert, Norm Lewis, Patti LuPone, Rob McClure, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Melba Moore, Jessie Mueller, Eva Noblezada, Kelli O'Hara, Laura Osnes, Steven Pasquale, Michael Rupert, Ernie Sabella, Lea Salonga, Phillipa Soo, Will Swenson, Aaron Tveit, Leslie Uggams, Vanessa Williams & Patrick Wilson and special appearances by Broadway Inspirational Voices, Candice Bergen, Danny Burstein, Bryan Cranston, Sheldon Harnick, John Kander, Angela Lansbury, John Leguizamo, John Lithgow, Lindsay Mendez, Phylicia Rashad, BD Wong & Florian Zeller. "Show of Titles" will be a rousing and memorable celebration of title songs from more than two dozen Broadway musicals spanning nine decades, ranging from "Lady Be Good" to "The Light in the Piazza." But is the original title song disappearing from the theatrical map? What used to be the norm has become a rarity. Tony nominees, for example, from the 60's frequently had title songs. Contrast the 1965-1966-67-68 seasons when 75% of the nominated musicals had title songs, with the three most recent seasons when there was no original title song from a Tony-nominated Broadway musical.

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Simon Boccanegra Starring Kiri Te Kanawa, Plácido Domingo, Vladimir Chernov, and Robert Lloyd, conducted by James Levine. Production by Giancarlo Del Monaco. From January 26, 1995.

2021 Gala: The Indomitable Irishry - Join Irish Rep online for an evening of music and songs celebrating their thirty-two years of bringing the best Irish and Irish American stories to the stage. This one-night-only event, whose title is drawn from W.B. Yeats's poem "Under Ben Bulben," will celebrate their "indomitable Irishry" and look to the future as they celebrate the artistic accomplishments of the acclaimed master clown, Tony Award-winning actor and MacArthur, Guggenheim and Fulbright Fellow Bill Irwin and present the Champions of the Arts Award to best-selling author and marketing powerhouse, Mary Lou Quinlan, and Joe Quinlan, former president of Time Inc. Television and senior producer of the "MacNeil-Lehrer NewsHour."

2021 Gala: The Indomitable Irishry - Join Irish Rep Online for an evening of music and songs celebrating their thirty-two years of bringing the best Irish and Irish American stories to our stage - including our digital one! This one-night-only event, whose title is drawn from W.B. Yeats's poem "Under Ben Bulben," will celebrate their "indomitable Irishry" and look to the future as they celebrate the artistic accomplishments of the acclaimed master clown, Tony Award-winning actor, and MacArthur, Guggenheim and Fulbright Fellow Bill Irwin and present the Champions of the Arts Award to best-selling author and marketing powerhouse, Mary Lou Quinlan, and Joe Quinlan, former president of Time Inc. Television and senior producer of the "MacNeil-Lehrer NewsHour." We will raise our glasses to toast with Irish Rep stars from around the globe, while an evening of song unfolds on the Irish Rep digital stage. Proceeds will help us continue to employ actors and theatre artists while producing vital new works by Irish and Irish-American playwrights. Reservations are free but required to access this one-night-only event.

The Art of Interpretation: Prokofiev Violin Sonatas - The Art of Interpretation series combines discussion and performance elements to delve into great works from the perspective of the musicians.

8:00 PM

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them.

Capricorn 29 - On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30 year olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, CAPRICORN 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones.

Animal Wisdom - Do you believe in ghosts? Take a virtual front row seat for this original film of the acclaimed musical séance, Animal Wisdom, where singer-songwriter-soothsayer Heather Christian lays to rest the souls that haunt her. Christian shapeshifts between rock star, folklorist and high priestess as she conjures a constellation of souls in an effort to confront her family's mythologies. With raucous, ferocious music that fuses blues, gospel and folk, Heather Christian invites you to raise a glass to the unseen forces that shape our lives. Adapted from the stage production that had a sold-out and acclaimed run at The Bushwick Starr, Animal Wisdom offers a transporting experience where a concert becomes a mass, and a mass becomes a séance, all in your living room.

Restart Stages Juilliard NOW: Continuum - In this program, Juilliard reflects through music, dance, and drama on our epic year, reconnecting live, and forging ahead with joy and purpose.

Tuesday, June 15

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight.

4:00 PM

#ConcertsForKids Soundtrack '63 - Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts- Soul Science Lab leads a musical journey through the Black experience in America in Soundtrack '63 (Rerun).

7:00 PM

Kerry Butler Masterclass - Get that job! - Find the perfect song and how to perform it to nail auditions! This six week course takes place every week, for a total total of 4 group sessions and two mini private lessons. In this 6 week class you will get two private mini lessons with me and 4 group lessons. We will go over your audition book, and see what you are missing. One lesson to find the perfect audition song, and the second private session to go over both songs and a little career coaching. You will get two new songs in this class. You will learn about subtext, get audition tips, vocal tips, and learn how to break down a song.

Boheme in the Heights - IN Series, Washington DC's standard-bearer for innovative opera theatre, presents BOHEME IN THE HEIGHTS, an animated, Spanish-language, Afro-LatinX reimagining of Puccini's classic opera. This film, created by young Baltimore animators and set in Washington, DC's Columbia Heights neighborhood in Winter and Spring of 2020, tells of the exuberant creative power of youth, of the transcendence love, and heartbreak of first loss. Available for FREE on INvision, IN Series' virtual operahouse without walls, starting May 27 at 7:00 pm.

Café La MaMa Live: Melody of Things - New Stage Theatre Company presents a work-in-progress showing of the early development of its original production, Melody of Things. In a Route 66-style motel a group of travelers gather at nightfall, each fleeing a troubling past, each on a quest. Their intertwining stories unfold across territories of the real, the imaginary, and the magical. Inspired by Italo Calvino's Crossed Destinies series, the project is concerned with subterranean longings and fears-the complex, ancient currents that exist beyond human language, with language always reaching. A series of monologues give voice to the travelers' memories, struggles, and dreams, their words sometimes revealing and sometimes concealing. Through these monologues, improv exercises, and explorations of movement, the presentation creates an intricate picture of characters coming to terms with their fractured existence, feeling their way toward moments of connection. This presentation is the result of a three-week workshop/rehearsal process led by Nemeth and includes improvisations, vignettes, and text developed during the rehearsals. These rehearsal exercises will inform further development of the eventual piece. The project is created by Ildiko Nemeth and Marie Glancy O'Shea, in collaboration with lighting designer Federico Restrepo, costume designer Olimpia Dior, and performers including Gina Bonatti, Maciej Bartoszewski, Lisa Giobbi, Markus Hirnigel, Tatyana Kot, Justine Ivan Brown,Daniella Hauser, and Olimpia Dior. Original music by Kris Force.

7:30 PM

LIZ ESTRADA - What could Aristophane's classic comedy have to offer today's divisive and seemingly psychotic society? Plenty, it turns out in this ridiculously serious and seriously ridiculous modern take on the "sex strike to end hate" fable. It's a witty, rhyme-busting, naughty, innovative, interactive, and ultimately inspiring fantasy, presented LIVE with a full ensemble cast, that by the end leaves everyone involved in this burlesque rally satisfied. From Miles Beyond Entertainment, the team behind 2020's "Best Steaming Play" and Archipelago Creative, this is the show that will convince you that live-streaming theatre was invented for this very thing. Suggested for PG17+ audiences, only one "ticket' is required for each household or devices. Showtimes are PDT, so please adjust accordingly.

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Die Walküre Starring Christine Goerke, Eva-Maria Westbroek, Jamie Barton, Stuart Skelton, Greer Grimsley, and Günther Groissböck, conducted by Philippe Jordan. Production by Robert Lepage. From March 30, 2019.

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Guest Host Brenda Braxton

Wednesday, June 16

12:00 PM

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with Marc delaCruz! - Raise a Glass! This week we're chatting with Broadway's Marc delaCruz (Hamilton, If/Then). Come with a cocktail and questions for our guest! See you there! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives

7:00 PM

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's La Traviata Starring Natalie Dessay, Matthew Polenzani, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Production by Willy Decker. From April 14, 2012.

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - GUYS & DOLLS Reunion! Stars In The House" is partnering with NH Collection New York Madison Avenue, an exciting newcomer onto the Big Apple's hotel scene, for a very special reunion of the 1992 cast of Broadway's Tony Award-winning "Guys and Dolls" including Nathan Lane (Nathan Detroit), Peter Gallagher (Sky), Faith Prince (Adelaide), Josie de Guzman

BEEHIVE: The 60's Musical - It was the era of pop art, flower power, mini skirts and, of course, beehive hairdos! Legendary girl groups like the Chiffons, Shirelles and Supremes topped the charts, and dynamic performers like Dusty Springfield, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner and Janis Joplin gave voice to a generation. This jukebox musical tells the loose-knit story of six young women coming of age to the vibrant soundtrack of the Sixties. From plaintive love songs ("Be My Baby," "Sweet Talkin' Guy," "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?") and bouncy pop tunes ("It's My Party," "You Can't Hurry Love," "One Fine Day") to soulful R&B ("Chain of Fools," "Son of a Preacher Man," "Proud Mary," "Never Loved a Man [The Way I Love You]") and powerful anthems of the emerging women's movement ("You Don't Own Me," "Respect"), Beehive: The 60's Musical packs more than 30 timeless hits! Get set for a blast from the past! click here

Thursday, June 17

12:00 PM

Dance Week Kuku - Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts- Kuku is a celebration of rhythm and life! Learn the key movements of this West African traditional dance style on today's Dance Break with Tendayi Kuumba! click here

1:00 PM

Carol Channing Estate Auction - Fans and admirers of the legendary Broadway icon Carol Channing may bid on one-of-a-kind pieces from her remarkable Southern California estate on Thursday, June 17 at 10 a.m. PDT. The live online-only sale will feature treasured Tony, Golden Globe and lifetime achievement awards, as well as Broadway memorabilia, stage-worn costumes and a personal collection of original Al Hirschfeld drawings. Proceeds from the sale will benefit her alma mater Bennington College and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Channing is best known for her enduring role in "Hello, Dolly" (1964), for which she won her first Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and later performed major revival runs, appearing in the play at least 5,000 times during her lifetime. Rising to stardom on her dazzling smile and comedic timing, her stage credits also include "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" (1949), "Lorelei" (1974), "Sugar Babies" (1980) and "Jerry's Girls" (1984). click here

7:00 PM

Experiments 21: Lottie Platchett Took a Hatchett - Everyone remembers the trial of Lizzie Borden, the infamous woman who "took an axe," and "gave her Ma those forty whacks," but hiding in the shallows of history was another young woman who solved her problems with some blunt force trauma. Lottie Platchett was a rich but sheltered heiress living in the small town of Rammagansatt, Rhode Island, when in the early autumn of 1892, her father, the stern Josiah, and her stepmother, the real dirt-bag, Bertha, were brutally hacked to death. Suspicion immediately fell on Lottie, but did she do it? That's for you to decide. click here

Pride Trilogy II - Marieann Meringolo "Here's to the Ladies! A Salute to Great Ladies of Song" - Multi award winning vocalist, Marieann Meringolo, presents "Here's to the Ladies! A Salute to Great Ladies of Song," celebrating such icons as Peggy Lee, Barbra Streisand, Joni Mitchell, Dionne Warwick, and more. click here

Cookin' with Gas: Online Edition (The Groundlings) - Your favorite improv show returns for an all new online format! Based entirely on audience suggestions, the comic daredevils invent custom-made fun that will have you falling out of your (virtual) seat. This Event will be run through ZOOM WEBINAR. All participants will receive a link prior to the event, which will require ZOOM registration. Please make sure you are registered and logged in 5 mins before the show to guarantee full access. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's Idomeneo tarring Elza van den Heever, Nadine Sierra, Alice Coote, Matthew Polenzani, and Alan Opie, conducted by James Levine. Production by Jean-Pierre Ponnelle. From March 25, 2017. click here

Five Boroughs Music Festival Presents Terra Nova (Digital World Premiere) - 5BMF marks a triumphant return to live concert performance and the grand finale of its 2020-2021 Digital Mainstage Season with the New York City and online premieres of Terra Nova, a concert-length song cycle composed by the members of ORACLE HYSTERICAL and performed in collaboration with HUB NEW MUSIC. Commissioned by Hub New Music and 5BMF, Terra Nova will be presented live in partnership with BPL PRESENTS on May 15th in a free, outdoor performance on the steps at Brooklyn Public Library's majestic Grand Army Plaza location, and also filmed at the historic NEWHOUSE CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART AT SNUG HARBOR, Staten Island, for its online premiere on June 17th. click here

8:00 PM

Ella Bric (Linda Briceño): Present Sounds - Uncharted + Joe's Pub Live! - Trumpeter, vocalist, and Latin Grammy-award winning producer Linda Briceño premieres Present Sounds, a concert debuting a set of new folk, jazz and Afro-Latin music in the guise of her frontwoman alter ego Ella Bric. The set will feature tracks from Briceño's as-yet-to-be-released debut album performed with her band, featuring Justin Goldner (bass, guitar), Jordan Peters (guitar), David Alastre (piano, vocals), Daniel Prim, and Luisito Quintero (percussion), Gabriel Garo (flute) and special appearance by the vocalist and poet Andrea Tierra. click here

Stars in the House - Special guests TBA click here

BEEHIVE: The 60's Musical - It was the era of pop art, flower power, mini skirts and, of course, beehive hairdos! Legendary girl groups like the Chiffons, Shirelles and Supremes topped the charts, and dynamic performers like Dusty Springfield, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner and Janis Joplin gave voice to a generation. This jukebox musical tells the loose-knit story of six young women coming of age to the vibrant soundtrack of the Sixties. From plaintive love songs ("Be My Baby," "Sweet Talkin' Guy," "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?") and bouncy pop tunes ("It's My Party," "You Can't Hurry Love," "One Fine Day") to soulful R&B ("Chain of Fools," "Son of a Preacher Man," "Proud Mary," "Never Loved a Man [The Way I Love You]") and powerful anthems of the emerging women's movement ("You Don't Own Me," "Respect"), Beehive: The 60's Musical packs more than 30 timeless hits! Get set for a blast from the past! click here

Friday, June 18

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: TBA click here

6:00 PM

Ivories - Brought back to her childhood home to care for her grandmother who is riddled with severe dementia, Sloane and her husband, Gwyn, are struggling to settle in to a new routine after having their lives uprooted by tragedy. The longer Sloane stays in her grandmother's home, the more secrets and childhood trauma begins to resurface, and the couple soon suspects something deeply sinister is afoot in this small, rural New England town. Good thing their best friend Beckham's there to help sort out the estate... right? click here

7:00 PM

The Completely Different Late Show: Online Edition (The Groundlings - It's fast and most definitely furious. Straight from the top, The Groundlings Main Company delivers a special online improv experience that could only happen LATE* at night! The perfect way to end the work week, so kick back and unwind with The Groundlings. *depending on your time zone :) click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Rigoletto Starring Christiane Eda-Pierre, Isola Jones, Luciano Pavarotti, Louis Quilico, and Ara Berberian, conducted by James Levine. Production by John Dexter. From December 15, 1981. click here

I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti - Giulia is a single New Yorker who really knows how to deliver in the one room where it counts-- the kitchen. Publishing pro by day and domestic diva by night, she knows how to whip up mouth-watering Italian cuisine. Unfortunately, her prowess with pasta is not matched by her taste in men, who all seem to eat and run. Can she find Mr. Right or will she end up getting burned? Based on Giulia Melucci's bestselling memoir, this saucy comedy features live cooking onstage and leave you hungry for love! click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH! Get your wigs OUT of their boxes because Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Hall are in the house! These two rockstar performers will talk about transforming into their iconic "Hedwig" characters, donning those outrageous costumes, and some of their most memorable moments on stage and on tour. The Paula Kaminsky Davis Charitable Foundation will generously match all donations made during this show, up to $7,500! ​ click here

BEEHIVE: The 60's Musical - It was the era of pop art, flower power, mini skirts and, of course, beehive hairdos! Legendary girl groups like the Chiffons, Shirelles and Supremes topped the charts, and dynamic performers like Dusty Springfield, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner and Janis Joplin gave voice to a generation. This jukebox musical tells the loose-knit story of six young women coming of age to the vibrant soundtrack of the Sixties. From plaintive love songs ("Be My Baby," "Sweet Talkin' Guy," "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?") and bouncy pop tunes ("It's My Party," "You Can't Hurry Love," "One Fine Day") to soulful R&B ("Chain of Fools," "Son of a Preacher Man," "Proud Mary," "Never Loved a Man [The Way I Love You]") and powerful anthems of the emerging women's movement ("You Don't Own Me," "Respect"), Beehive: The 60's Musical packs more than 30 timeless hits! Get set for a blast from the past! click here

The Real Inspector Hound - Out of the Box Theatre Company presents Tom Stoppard's critically acclaimed comedy sends up murder mysteries, theater critics, and professional jealousy. Broadway veteran Larry Marshall, last seen playing 'Old Joe' in Waitress, plays self-important theater critic Birdboot. He and fellow critic Moon become swept up in the maelstrom of the whodunit that they have been sent to review. Everyone becomes a suspect as dead bodies pile up in plain sight at the isolated Muldoon Manor. How will Inspector Hound find the true killer? click here

9:30 PM

Ivories - Brought back to her childhood home to care for her grandmother who is riddled with severe dementia, Sloane and her husband, Gwyn, are struggling to settle in to a new routine after having their lives uprooted by tragedy. The longer Sloane stays in her grandmother's home, the more secrets and childhood trauma begins to resurface, and the couple soon suspects something deeply sinister is afoot in this small, rural New England town. Good thing their best friend Beckham's there to help sort out the estate... right? click here

Saturday, June 19

12:00 AM

A NEW BRAIN - Theatre NOVA, in collaboration with The Ringwald Theatre, presents their filmed version of "A New Brain" by William Finn and James Lapine via Broadway on Demand, with tickets available for 12, 13, 19, and 20. You can watch it ON DEMAND until 11:59pm Sunday each weekend. The cast includes Jason Briggs, Arielle Crosby, Steve DeBruyne, Diane Hill, Vince Kelley, Alaina Kerr, Richard Payton (Gordon), Jamie Richards, and Liz Schultz. By the Tony Award-winning authors of "Falsettos," "A New Brain" is a life-affirming, heartfelt, often comical musical about a composer during a medical emergency. As doctors and nurses fly in and out of his room, trying to figure out what's wrong with his brain, Gordon drifts in and out of consciousness as he contemplates his life, legacy, and the meaning of music - all while navigating his relationships with his best friend, mother, and boyfriend. "A New Brain" is an unexpectedly funny, relatable, and ultimately touching meditation on how beautiful the world is when we slow down enough to look. click here

10:00 AM

Young People's Concert: Mind, Body, Spirit, Music - New York Philharmonic-Join NY Phil for fun, conversation, and activities led by Philharmonic Teaching Artists and Musicians! click here

12:00 PM

Vasthy's Friends Celebrates Juneteenth! - Join us at Vasthy's Friends as we celebrate and learn about Juneteenth and are joined by Broadway Performers and Artists to learn about the history and important behind this Event! We worked with the wonderful people over at Kido Chicago to create this exciting event! Kido is a children's shop with a lot of HEART. Founded by parents Keewa and Doug in 2016, this small shop focuses on representation and inclusivity. Learn about other cultures, get to know your neighbors, and raise better citizens in the process We will be joined by some AMAZING performers and guests to be announced soon! Stay tuned! NOTE: Event Time is Posted in ET and is at 12pm ET / 9am PT This event is donation based, and donations will be to help Vasthy's Friends to continue to pay and support its performers for all events. click here

Restart Stages #ConcertsForKids- Coming Together: A Juneteenth Celebration - To honor Juneteenth, Concerts For Kids presents Coming Together, a joyous celebration of Black culture through music, dance, and poetry. click here

12:30 PM

NEMPAC Opera presents JUNETEENTH: Opera in the Key of Music - NEMPAC Opera Project is proud to celebrate its 10th Season with Juneteenth: Opera in the Key of Freedom on June 19, 2021. Featuring the works of William Grant Still, Scott Joplin, the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, and a World Premiere Commissioned Piece for North End Music & Performing Arts Center by Mason Bynes. This virtual streaming presentation will celebrate the holiday of Juneteenth, when the Emancipation Proclamation was read in 1865 in Texas to the final groups of enslaved people marking the end to slavery in the United States. Through a variety of music from Black Composers across three centuries, we will celebrate Juneteenth with the themes of freedom, triumph, and joy. These works will be performed by leading Black Musicians of the Greater Boston Arts scene and filmed at the African Meeting House on Boston's Black Heritage Trail. click here

1:00 PM

Ivories - Brought back to her childhood home to care for her grandmother who is riddled with severe dementia, Sloane and her husband, Gwyn, are struggling to settle in to a new routine after having their lives uprooted by tragedy. The longer Sloane stays in her grandmother's home, the more secrets and childhood trauma begins to resurface, and the couple soon suspects something deeply sinister is afoot in this small, rural New England town. Good thing their best friend Beckham's there to help sort out the estate... right? click here

2:00 PM

Dear Dad: Monologue Festival - Description:Dear Dad - An Exploration of Fatherhood features 12 monologues that touch upon the topics of absent fathers, trying to please a father, new fatherhood and more. These monologues were previously recorded and edited together to create a beautiful film production that will premier on the big screen at the Sandrell Rivers Theater on June 19th. click here

5:00 PM

A Juneteenth Celebration with Joe's Pub (part of Make Music New York) - As part of Make Music New York, a live, FREE musical celebration happening on the streets of New York City every year, Joe's Pub presents A Juneteenth Celebration. The event features live performances by Celisse, Ché Buford and mal sounds, and the Juneteenth Legacy Project. click here

7:00 PM

Restart Stages I Dream a Dream That Dreams Back at Me: A Juneteenth Celebration - This Juneteenth, the size, scope and talent in this musical celebration of Black excellence emphasizes America's ongoing struggle for greater equity. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Don Carlo Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Anna Smirnova, Roberto Alagna, Simon Keenlyside, Ferruccio Furlanetto, and Eric Halfvarson, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Production by Nicholas Hytner. From December 11, 2010. click here

I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti - Giulia is a single New Yorker who really knows how to deliver in the one room where it counts-- the kitchen. Publishing pro by day and domestic diva by night, she knows how to whip up mouth-watering Italian cuisine. Unfortunately, her prowess with pasta is not matched by her taste in men, who all seem to eat and run. Can she find Mr. Right or will she end up getting burned? Based on Giulia Melucci's bestselling memoir, this saucy comedy features live cooking onstage and leave you hungry for love! click here

LIZ ESTRADA - The world may not be fine, but that doesn't mean we can't gather online to prevent disaster with a little bit of sex and laughter. What could this witty, interactive and racy take on the classic Greek "sex-strike to end hate" comedy have to offer today's divisive and seemingly psychotic society? Plenty, it turns out in this hilarious, naughty, innovative and ultimately inspiring modern-day update from Miles Beyond Entertainment -- one of 2020's most awarded live-streamers - partnering with the female-centric Archipelago Creative Group. Join the online burlesque rally, where the entire ensemble reacts to the audience's real-time texts. With six LIVE performances only, show times are PDT, so please adjust accordingly. Only one online "ticket" is required for each household or devices. Info and tickets at www.BeyondTheStage.net click here

8:00 PM

BEEHIVE: The 60's Musical - It was the era of pop art, flower power, mini skirts and, of course, beehive hairdos! Legendary girl groups like the Chiffons, Shirelles and Supremes topped the charts, and dynamic performers like Dusty Springfield, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner and Janis Joplin gave voice to a generation. This jukebox musical tells the loose-knit story of six young women coming of age to the vibrant soundtrack of the Sixties. From plaintive love songs ("Be My Baby," "Sweet Talkin' Guy," "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?") and bouncy pop tunes ("It's My Party," "You Can't Hurry Love," "One Fine Day") to soulful R&B ("Chain of Fools," "Son of a Preacher Man," "Proud Mary," "Never Loved a Man [The Way I Love You]") and powerful anthems of the emerging women's movement ("You Don't Own Me," "Respect"), Beehive: The 60's Musical packs more than 30 timeless hits! Get set for a blast from the past! Central Standard Time click here

9:00 PM

Restart Stages Summer of Soul Film Screening - "Questlove" presents a powerful documentary-part music film, part historical record, of an event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. click here

Sunday, June 20

12:00 AM

A NEW BRAIN by William Finn and James Lapine - Theatre NOVA, in collaboration with The Ringwald Theatre, presents their filmed version of "A New Brain" by William Finn and James Lapine via Broadway on Demand, with tickets available for 12, 13, 19, and 20. You can watch it ON DEMAND until 11:59pm Sunday each weekend. The cast includes Jason Briggs, Arielle Crosby, Steve DeBruyne, Diane Hill, Vince Kelley, Alaina Kerr, Richard Payton (Gordon), Jamie Richards, and Liz Schultz. By the Tony Award-winning authors of "Falsettos," "A New Brain" is a life-affirming, heartfelt, often comical musical about a composer during a medical emergency. As doctors and nurses fly in and out of his room, trying to figure out what's wrong with his brain, Gordon drifts in and out of consciousness as he contemplates his life, legacy, and the meaning of music - all while navigating his relationships with his best friend, mother, and boyfriend. "A New Brain" is an unexpectedly funny, relatable, and ultimately touching meditation on how beautiful the world is when we slow down enough to look. click here

Playing on Air presents OWNER OCCUPY by Jonathan Spector - In Alvin and Mia's neighborhood, property owners flip houses or parcel them out for AirBnBs. No one's investing in the community. So they're thrilled by the arrival of a new homeowner -- a tech entrepreneur who's rich, ambitious, charismatic, and strangely pale. And he's an excellent drinking companion. Scotch, anyone? A comedy about bloodsuckers of all kinds, OWNER OCCUPY stars David Patrick Kelly (Twin Peaks), David Furr (Noises Off), and Kalyne Coleman (Lessons in Survival). It's written by Jonathan Spector (Eureka Day), and directed by Taibi Magar (Capsule). click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Jenn Colella - Jenn Colella recently starred in the Tony Award-winning smash hit musical Come From Away as 'Beverley/Annette and others,' in a performance that garnered her 2017 Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards and a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, as well as Craig Noel, Helen Hayes and Dora Awards for pre-Broadway productions of Come From Away. She has been previously seen on Broadway in If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), Off-Broadway in Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut and Closer Than Ever. Jenn's select regional credits include Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford's Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO) and Side Show (Kennedy Center). TV credits include "Feed the Beast," "Elementary," "All My Children," "Rescue Me," "The Good Wife," "The Code," "Madam Secretary," and "Evil." She has been seen on film in Uncertainty. Jenn Colella is an MFA Acting graduate of UC Irvine. click here

I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti - Giulia is a single New Yorker who really knows how to deliver in the one room where it counts-- the kitchen. Publishing pro by day and domestic diva by night, she knows how to whip up mouth-watering Italian cuisine. Unfortunately, her prowess with pasta is not matched by her taste in men, who all seem to eat and run. Can she find Mr. Right or will she end up getting burned? Based on Giulia Melucci's bestselling memoir, this saucy comedy features live cooking onstage and leave you hungry for love! click here

3:30 PM

American Pianists Association's Awards - Kenny Broberg's Solo Recital - The American Pianists Association has announced updated plans for|the 2021 classical awards. Due to the ongoing health crisis, President/CEO and Artistic Director, Joel Harrison has announced that the five 2021 finalists Dominic Cheli, Kenny Broberg, Mackenzie Melemed, Michael Davidman and Sahun Sam Hong, will record private adjudicated recitals April 15-17. Each recital will be recorded by WFYI for broadcast on radio and streaming and begin airing in late May via multiple platforms including radio, Facebook and YouTube). The five pianists will return to Indianapolis for the finals in front of live audiences June 25-27. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Luisa Miller Starring Renata Scotto, Plácido Domingo, Sherrill Milnes, Bonaldo Giaiotti, and James Morris, conducted by James Levine. Production by Nathaniel Merrill. From January 20, 1979. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Jenn Colella - Jenn Colella recently starred in the Tony Award-winning smash hit musical Come From Away as 'Beverley/Annette and others,' in a performance that garnered her 2017 Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards and a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, as well as Craig Noel, Helen Hayes and Dora Awards for pre-Broadway productions of Come From Away. She has been previously seen on Broadway in If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), Off-Broadway in Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut and Closer Than Ever. Jenn's select regional credits include Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford's Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO) and Side Show (Kennedy Center). TV credits include "Feed the Beast," "Elementary," "All My Children," "Rescue Me," "The Good Wife," "The Code," "Madam Secretary," and "Evil." She has been seen on film in Uncertainty. Jenn Colella is an MFA Acting graduate of UC Irvine. click here

Jimmy Buffett Live In Concert - Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett is teaming up with NoCap for an online livestream experience. Next month, Buffett will celebrate Father's Day weekend and the first day of summer with the help of NoCap, as he performs his first ticketed livestream of 2021 at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA. Join Parrot Heads from around the world for a rare intimate experience from the seaside venue that Buffett has been performing at since the 70's. click here

9:00 PM

Broadway Bares - Sadly, Broadway Bares' 30th anniversary event, scheduled for Sunday, June 21, 2020, was postponed last year because of the pandemic, but fans need not wait that much longer! The annual striptease spectacular, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will be presented on Sunday, June 20, 2021. The virtual event will feature all-new performances safely filmed in a variety of locales, and will be sure to titillate viewers at home with more than a dozen premiere performances. click here