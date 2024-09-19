Virginia Rep Faces Permanent Closure Without Urgent $600K Support

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Virginia Repertory Theatre, Central Virginia’s largest professional theatre company, is facing an urgent financial crisis that could lead to its permanent closure. The theatre announced that unless it can raise $600,000 in the coming weeks, its current production of Stephen King’s Misery will be its last.

The theatre’s leadership attributed the crisis to a $1.7 million legacy deficit, along with an additional projected deficit of $1.6 million for the upcoming year. In a statement, the company disclosed that the deficits, coupled with the disruption from last year’s leadership change, have left its financial reserves depleted. The loss of donor support has exacerbated the situation, contributing to a further $500,000 shortfall. Without an immediate influx of funds from donors, government sources, or patrons, Virginia Rep will not be able to sustain its operations.

In a bid to revitalize the organization, Virginia Rep recently appointed a new leadership team. Klaus Schuller, the new Managing Director, brings expertise in budgeting and organizational development, while Artistic Director Rick Hammerly, a Helen Hayes Award-winning director and actor, leads the creative direction of the theatre. The current season, featuring productions such as Waitress, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Fat Ham, reflects their efforts to build a forward-thinking repertoire.

Despite these positive steps, the organization’s financial situation remains dire. Virginia Rep is calling on the Richmond community, foundations, and government entities to come together and prevent the theatre from closing its doors permanently. A donations page has been set up under the Save the Rep campaign to support this effort.

Founded in 2012 through a merger of Barksdale Theatre and Theatre IV, Virginia Rep has long been a staple of Richmond’s cultural landscape. Its closure would impact not only the theatre’s patrons and artists but also local businesses that benefit from theatre-goers. The theatre’s leadership expressed hope that with the support of the community, it can weather this financial storm and continue to serve as a vibrant part of Central Virginia’s arts scene.

Learn more and find out how you can donate here.