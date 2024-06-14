Videos: Taylor Tomlinson Hosts Broadway Edition of AFTER MIDNIGHT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the late-night show After Midnight on Thursday, Taylor Tomlinson hosted a Broadway-themed episode, featuring Tony Award winner Jenna Ushkowitz, Kate Micucci, and Eliot Glazer.

Ahead of the Tony Awards on Sunday (where Tomlinson will serve as a presenter), After Midnight addressed the recent news that Stereophonic would be performing at the ceremony after all, following the initial controversial decision that the show was barred from a performance.

Another segment had guests play "Stream or Dream: Broadway Edition" where they were asked to guess whether a given Playbill was from an actual show or one that was completely made up. Some example shows included The Gentleman Upstairs, Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All, and Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?

Hashtag Wags: #BetterBroadway asked the guests to come up with silly Broadway-themed hashtags to earn points.

Watch the videos from the late-night show now!

After Midnight, inspired by Comedy Central’s Emmy Award-winning series @midnight, is the smartest show on television about the dumbest things on the Internet. With celebrated comedian Taylor Tomlinson at the helm and a panel of guests from the worlds of entertainment, comedy, music and beyond, After Midnight is a late night comedy series about what set the Internet abuzz that day.