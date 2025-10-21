Video: YOU DON'T SAY Musical Short Now Available From The Barn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Barn, an independent production company devoted exclusively to movie musicals, has announced the online premiere of its second short film, You Don’t Say. Shot over two days in a bookstore in upstate New York, the film is now streaming on the YouTube platform Omeleto.

You Don’t Say follows Herbert and Lilith, two people who are in love with each other but are too shy to share their feelings. However, after walking into a magical, musical bookstore, the books help them find the words. The short traverses seven different genres in ten minutes, including Westerns, Sci Fi, Detective/Noir, Romance, and more.

The film is directed by The Barn co-founder Jeffrey D. Simon with screenplay and Lyrics by A.J. Freeman, Story and Music by Sam Balzac, and starring Freeman and Balzac. Every song was performed live on set.

Before its Omeleto debut, You Don’t Say made the rounds on the film festival circuit, winning Best Comedy honors at three festivals, including DAM Short Film Festival and Poppy Jasper International Film Festival.

The Barn's next short is Spit Me Out, which recently screened at Out on Film in Atlanta and is currently on the festival circuit. Their first feature film, West of Western, is in development now.

About The Barn

The Barn is a Los Angeles-based production company dedicated solely to indie movie musicals. Founded by long-time collaborators Jeffrey D. Simon and Matthew Andrews, The Barn prioritizes the creation of original musical IP, telling genre-bending stories through music, with live vocals captured on set.