Video: Wayne Brady and Daughter Maile Brady Perform Stevie Wonder Song 'All I Do'

Broadway alum Wayne Brady and his daughter Maile performed the Stevie Wonder classic song All I Do on a recent visit to The Tamron Hall Show. Brady and his family are currently promoting his new Hulu docuseries Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, which follows his blended family. Watch the performance now!

Wayne Brady was recently seen on Broadway in the all-new production of The Wiz, leading the cast as the titular character. Other stage credits include Kinky Boots, Hamilton, and Merrily We Roll Along. A five-time Emmy winner, Brady's TV credits include Whose Line Is It Anyway?, The Masked Singer, Dancing With The Stars, Black Lightning, The Good Fight, and Showtime's American Gigolo.

His new series offers an intimate look into his blended family’s personal life, revealing unexpected points of view and values that most people (including his own family) have a hard time understanding. People see their social media posts — from vacations to dancing in TikToks — but what’s behind the joyful 15 seconds of fun? Their real life is not always as easy and as simple as it seems. Wayne Brady: The Family Remix is currently streaming on Hulu.