Video: Watch an Exclusive Clip of Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells on CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE

BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive clip from tonight's episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, featuring Broadway favorites Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells. In the clip, Gad talks about taking on the voice of Olaf in the Frozen franchise, fulfilling a dream he had since childhood. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, the new episode of Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune, also featuring Katherine McPhee, will air Tuesday, May 20 at 8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The all-star lineup for Sajak’s “Final Spin” as host includes Cameron Brink, Josh Gad, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Rachael Harris, Ellie Kemper, Justin Long, Joe Manganiello, Katharine McPhee, Oscar Nuñez, Randall Park, Andrew Rannells, Sam Richardson, Matt Walsh, and Rainn Wilson.

“Wheel of Fortune,” produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Bellamie Blackstone, is one of the most successful syndicated programs in the history of television. The popular game show sees celebrity contestants join to spin the world’s most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million for the charity of their choice.