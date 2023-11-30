Video: Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY Ahead of the WAITRESS Movie Theater Release

Waitress is coming to movie theaters for a five-day series of nationwide special-event screenings, beginning December 7.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit? Photo 1 How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit?
Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Photo 2 Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 4 Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Video: Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY Ahead of the WAITRESS Movie Theater Release

Sara Bareilles appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform a string version of "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress the Musical.

The Tony nominee sat down to discuss bringing a filmed version of Waitress the Musical on Broadway to movie theaters on December 7.

"I love that this is a new trend happening with Broadway," Bareilles said of the live capture. "For a lot of people, it's not practical to get to New York City and see a show so if we can bring the theater to them, we can encourage people to love it and support it as it needs."

Watch Bareilles perform the iconic song from the hit musical below!

Featuring composer-lyricist Bareilles as Jenna Hunterson, Bleecker Street and Fathom Events will bring Waitress to movie theaters for a five-day series of nationwide special-event screenings, beginning December 7.

The film was directed by Brett Sullivan, for the stage by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, with Jessie Nelson as creative advisor. Waitress: The Musical also stars Eric Anderson, Charity Angél Dawson, Christopher Fitzgerald, Drew Gehling, Caitlin Houlahan, Dakin Matthews and Joe Tippett. Michael Roiff, Barry and Fran Weissler, Bareilles, Nelson, and Paul Morphos serve as producers, with Alecia Parker as an executive producer.

Debuting in April 2016, Waitress was the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus. The design team features sets by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony Award-winner Ken Billington, and sound by Tony Award-nominee Jonathan Deans. Music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress was one of the longest-running shows in recent Broadway history, playing more than 1500 performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. The show returned for a limited engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre to celebrate Broadway’s re-opening in the fall of 2021.

Watch the performance on the TODAY Show here:







Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES

1
COME FROM AWAY Will Return to Gander in Summer 2024 Photo
COME FROM AWAY Will Return to Gander in Summer 2024

Following this year’s successful inaugural run in Gander, Come From Away will return in summer 2024. The 2024 production will run from June 28 to September 1 at the Joseph R Smallwood Arts & Culture Centre.

2
Listen: Mamie Parris and Olivia Hernandez Perform When I Fall In Love From AUSTENS PRIDE Photo
Listen: Mamie Parris and Olivia Hernandez Perform 'When I Fall In Love' From AUSTEN'S PRIDE

A live single from the critically-acclaimed new musical Austen's Pride has been released featuring the star-studded cast from the June 29, 2023 concert at the prestigious Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

3
Tony-Winning Musical TOOTSIE Now Available for Licensing At Music Theatre Intern Photo
Tony-Winning Musical TOOTSIE Now Available for Licensing At Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International announces that the Tony Award-winning Musical, Tootsie, is now available for licensing.

4
Video: Original MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Member Ann Morrison Talks Broadway Revival Photo
Video: Original MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Member Ann Morrison Talks Broadway Revival

See what Ann Morrison had to say about the MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG revival opening on Broadway 42 years after she opened in the original in 1981.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Taylor Armstrong Not Returning to REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY For Season 18Taylor Armstrong Not Returning to REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY For Season 18
Video: Watch the New Trailer For NIGHT SWIM With Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon & MoreVideo: Watch the New Trailer For NIGHT SWIM With Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon & More
Frontier Ruckus Announces New Album 'On the Northline'Frontier Ruckus Announces New Album 'On the Northline'
Interview: Shoshana Bean on 'Coming Home' to The Apollo Theatre For Holiday ConcertInterview: Shoshana Bean on 'Coming Home' to The Apollo Theatre For Holiday Concert

Videos

Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
SPAMALOT
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You