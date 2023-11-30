Video: Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY Ahead of the WAITRESS Movie Theater Release

Sara Bareilles appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform a string version of "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress the Musical.

The Tony nominee sat down to discuss bringing a filmed version of Waitress the Musical on Broadway to movie theaters on December 7.

"I love that this is a new trend happening with Broadway," Bareilles said of the live capture. "For a lot of people, it's not practical to get to New York City and see a show so if we can bring the theater to them, we can encourage people to love it and support it as it needs."

Watch Bareilles perform the iconic song from the hit musical below!

Featuring composer-lyricist Bareilles as Jenna Hunterson, Bleecker Street and Fathom Events will bring Waitress to movie theaters for a five-day series of nationwide special-event screenings, beginning December 7.

The film was directed by Brett Sullivan, for the stage by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, with Jessie Nelson as creative advisor. Waitress: The Musical also stars Eric Anderson, Charity Angél Dawson, Christopher Fitzgerald, Drew Gehling, Caitlin Houlahan, Dakin Matthews and Joe Tippett. Michael Roiff, Barry and Fran Weissler, Bareilles, Nelson, and Paul Morphos serve as producers, with Alecia Parker as an executive producer.

Debuting in April 2016, Waitress was the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus. The design team features sets by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony Award-winner Ken Billington, and sound by Tony Award-nominee Jonathan Deans. Music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress was one of the longest-running shows in recent Broadway history, playing more than 1500 performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. The show returned for a limited engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre to celebrate Broadway’s re-opening in the fall of 2021.

Watch the performance on the TODAY Show here:



