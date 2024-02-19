Video: Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Find Your Grail' on THE VIEW

The revival of the Tony-winning musical is now playing at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

By: Feb. 19, 2024
The cast of Spamalot performed "Find Your Grail" on The View this morning.

The performance was led by Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as the Lady of the Lake, who was joined by James Monroe IglehartChristopher FitzgeraldJonathan BennettNik Walker, Graham Stevens, David Josefsberg, and more.

The performance marked the production's third televised appearance, following performances of "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" and "Knights of the Round Table" on the TODAY Show. They performed a medley of the two songs on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. 

Spamalot features well-known song titles such as "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life," "The Song That Goes Like This," and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

“The View” is America’s most-watched daytime talk show concluding season 26 ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs for the third consecutive year. It features Whoopi GoldbergJoy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro.

Watch the performance here:






