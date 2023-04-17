Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch Jinkx Monsoon Perform 'When You're Good To Mama' From CHICAGO on the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Finale

Monsoon will head out on tour this summer, stopping in Brooklyn, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, and more.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Fresh off her record-breaking run in Chicago on Broadway, Jinkx Monsoon performed "When You're Good to Mama" from the iconic musical on the season 15 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race.

The finale aired Friday, April 14 on MTV. Monsoon returned to the series after making her Broadway debut (a lifelong goal since she began doing drag at 15) in one of the longest running shows on Broadway, Chicago, playing Matron "Mama" Morton.

Jinkx has garnered an international fan base following her win on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5 (2013), and continued her winning streak on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 (2022) where she was crowned "Queen of All Queens", competing against previous winners. She will also be seen on the upcoming season of Doctor Who.

In response to these threats and censorship against drag performers, World of Wonder recently created the first-ever Drag Defense Fund with a donation from MTV and "RuPaul's Drag Race." The newly created fund supports the ACLU's work to defend and ensure LGBTQ+ rights.

Monsoon will head out on tour this summer, stopping in Brooklyn, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Orlando, Salt Lake City, and more. Check out the complete list of tour dates here.

Watch the performance here:







