Video: Watch Jesse Eisenberg Make a Cameo in TITANIC at Encores!

The cast of Titanic features Ashley Blanchet, Ramon Karimloo, and more.

By: Jun. 12, 2024
Titanic is now playing as a part of New York City Center Encores! 

Watch as Jesse Eisenberg makes a special appearance on the New York City Center stage below!

The star-studded cast of Encores! Titanic includes Ashley Blanchet (Kate Mullins), Adam Chanler-Berat (First Officer Murdoch), Chuck Cooper (Captain E.J. Smith), Eddie Cooper (Henry Etches), Lilli Cooper (Kate Murphey), Andrew Durand (Jim Farrell), Drew Gehling (Edgar Beane), Alex Joseph Grayson (Harold Bride), Ramin Karimloo (Frederick Barrett), Emilie Kouatchou (Caroline Neville), Judy Kuhn (Ida Straus), Jose Llana (Thomas Andrews), Bonnie Milligan (Alice Beane), Ari Notartomaso (Bellboy), Nathan Salstone (Fredrick Fleet), A.J. Shively (Charles Clarke), Brandon Uranowtiz (J. Bruce Ismay), Samantha Williams (Kate McGowan), and Chip Zien (Isador Straus). With Colin AndersonDaniel BeemanBrandon ContrerasAli EwoldtLeslie Donna FlesnerEvan HarringtonLeah HorowitzAmy JustmanMichael MaliakelTimothy McDevittGrace MorganKent OvershownLindsay RobertsMatthew Scott, and Daniel Torres.

Titanic features music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone. Titanic is based on the true story of the RMS Titanic, the "unsinkable" ship that tragically sank on its maiden voyage in 1912. The show follows the passengers and crew aboard the ship. The production originally opened on Broadway on April 23, 1997 and ran for 804 performances. It won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.








