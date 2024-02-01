Video: Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE on TAMRON HALL

Grande plays the role of Victor Garber through February 18.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months Photo 1 12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months
Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 2 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 3 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025 Photo 4 Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025

Video: Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE on TAMRON HALL

Frankie Grande performed ​​Celine Dion’s “I Drove All Night” from the hit off-Broadway show Titaníque on Tamron Hall this morning.

Grande plays the role of Victor Garber through February 18. The irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, is enjoying an extended run through June 16, 2024 at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square.  

All aboard NYC’s must-sea musical comedy! When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit that that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night?

Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos. 

Co-written by Tye BlueMarla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix’s “Special”) and Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray) as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022.   

Watch the performance here:






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Photo
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

In this video, watch as we take you to the opening night red carpet for Days of Wine and Roses with special guests Vanessa Williams, Donna Murphy, Victoria Clark, Bernadette Peters, and more!

2
Broadway Streaming Guide: February 2024 Photo
Broadway Streaming Guide: February 2024

This February, Broadway fans will be treated to new albums, movies, and television shows to binge. Check out what's coming to streaming this month, including Dicks the Musical coming to streaming, star-studded new series, a Jennifer Lopez movie musical, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, Abbott Elementary, and new albums!

3
Man Arrested Following Violent Incident At Swan Lake in Manchester Photo
Man Arrested Following Violent Incident At Swan Lake in Manchester

A man has been arrested following an incident that unfolded at the Manchester Opera House on the evening of Sunday, January 21st, when what was meant to be a tranquil night of ballet turned into a scene of unexpected violence.

4
Bareilles, Clinton, Quinto & More to Join Vineyard Theatre 2024 Gala Photo
Bareilles, Clinton, Quinto & More to Join Vineyard Theatre 2024 Gala

Vineyard Theatre has revealed the artists that will participate in the Vineyard's 2024 Gala honoring Tony Award-winning actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. See who is taking part and learn how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Ariana DeBose Remembers Chita Rivera: 'Because She Was, I Am'Video: Ariana DeBose Remembers Chita Rivera: 'Because She Was, I Am'
Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns on ALL ARTS' FAMOUS CAST WORDSExclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns on ALL ARTS' FAMOUS CAST WORDS
Video: Watch CHICAGO Pay Tribute to Chita Rivera: 'A Broadway Giant Now Dancing With the Angels'Video: Watch CHICAGO Pay Tribute to Chita Rivera: 'A Broadway Giant Now Dancing With the Angels'
Adele Teases Announcement For Tomorrow; Is a Tour in the Works?Adele Teases Announcement For Tomorrow; Is a Tour in the Works?

Videos

Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE Video
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Video
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HARMONY

Recommended For You