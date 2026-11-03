Rejection is a constant in this business, even when you’ve had success. Some days you take it in stride, other days it can really sink in deeper than you expect. I’ve had plenty of moments where I questioned whether I was on the right path, wondering if I should leave New York or perhaps find another career altogether.
Video: Watch Every Disney on Broadway Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
The episode featured songs from Hamilton, Aladdin, Mary Poppins, Tangled, The Little Mermaid, Aida, High School Musical, and more.
It was the most magical night in the ballroom as Disney on Broadway took over Dancing With the Stars! Heather Headley, Michael James Scott, Sherri Shepherd, Kyra Belle Johnson, Rodney Ingram, and more joined the cast of the hit series for special performances, with Cynthia Erivo serving as a guest judge.
The episode opened with Headley singing "Circle of Life" with the Broadway cast of The Lion King and Selloane Nkhela Enebrami. Other Disney on Broadway musicals represented included Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, and The Greatest Showman.
The episode also featured Sherri Shepherd giving a taste of her "Genie," performing "Friend Like Me" with Aladdin's Rodney Ingram.
Other dances featured songs from Hamilton, Mary Poppins, Tangled, The Little Mermaid, Aida, High School Musical, and more.
Opening Number – Heather Headley, Kyra Belle Johnson & More
Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold – Tangled With Heather Headley
Sherri Shepherd – Aladdin on Broadway Performance
Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik – Aida With Heather Headley
Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov – Hercules
Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas – Peter Pan
Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach – The Little Mermaid With Michael James Scott
Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson – Mary Poppins With Kyra Belle Johnson
Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy – Beauty & the Beast With Rodney Ingram
Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa – Hamilton
Team Dance – High School Musical
Team Dance – Zootopia
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For nearly two decades Ray Mercer has been a cast member of 'The Lion King' on Broadway. One of the longest-running male dancers in Broadway history, Mercer, who plays one of the iconic 14 foot giraffes at the top of the show, is also the show's fight captain.
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In this Artist Exploration, Ray and Charlie discuss: How he had his first dance class at 17 years old. The Lion King audition experience. Maintaining a dual career as Performer and Choreographer. The experience of being with a show for 20 years.
Director Julie Taymor celebrates the Disney musical’s Broadway birthday, revealing how she did it, what she learned and what’s next.
S8 Ep7 The Lion King Cubs from Broadway
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#13 Do It Scared: Gregory Butler & Ray Mercer
Gennean Scott returns for season two with dancers/choreographers Gregory Butler and Ray Mercer as they dig into topics such as fear, shame, value, and what it takes to find your path. Take a listen to learn the wise words from Ray’s Grandma Emma Turner: ”If you can’t beat fear, do it scared.” Edited by Justin Payne.
Jelani Remy, Curtain Up! Jelani and Eli talk about: Lion King. Ain't Too Proud. Emcee in Cabaret. High School Musical. Papermill Playhouse. Audience is your scene partner. Touring vs Broadway. Learning from Experience. Gone Forgotten Year in Tribeca Film Festival.