 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Fall Preview Guide
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Watch Every Disney on Broadway Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS

The episode featured songs from Hamilton, Aladdin, Mary Poppins, Tangled, The Little Mermaid, Aida, High School Musical, and more.

By:

It was the most magical night in the ballroom as Disney on Broadway took over Dancing With the Stars! Heather Headley, Michael James Scott, Sherri Shepherd, Kyra Belle Johnson, Rodney Ingram, and more joined the cast of the hit series for special performances, with Cynthia Erivo serving as a guest judge.

The episode opened with Headley singing "Circle of Life" with the Broadway cast of The Lion King and Selloane Nkhela Enebrami. Other Disney on Broadway musicals represented included Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, and The Greatest Showman. 

The episode also featured Sherri Shepherd giving a taste of her "Genie," performing "Friend Like Me" with Aladdin's Rodney Ingram.

Other dances featured songs from Hamilton, Mary Poppins, Tangled, The Little Mermaid, Aida, High School Musical, and more.

Opening Number – Heather Headley, Kyra Belle Johnson & More

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold – Tangled With Heather Headley

Sherri Shepherd – Aladdin on Broadway Performance

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik – Aida With Heather Headley

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov – Hercules

Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas – Peter Pan

Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach – The Little Mermaid With Michael James Scott

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson – Mary Poppins With Kyra Belle Johnson

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy – Beauty & the Beast With Rodney Ingram

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa – Hamilton

Team Dance – High School Musical

Team Dance – Zootopia

Get The Lion King Tickets From $133

More on this show: THE LION KING Broadway and Touring 'Ed' Will Swap Productions · 5/11/2026



Shop

BroadwayWorld Merch

Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more

The Lion King Sun Logo Tee The Lion King Sun Logo Tee Shop item
The Lion King Baby Simba Plush The Lion King Baby Simba Plush Shop item
The Lion King Lion Pin The Lion King Lion Pin Shop item

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You
Show Info From $133