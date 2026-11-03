Video: Watch Every Disney on Broadway Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS

It was the most magical night in the ballroom as Disney on Broadway took over Dancing With the Stars! Heather Headley, Michael James Scott, Sherri Shepherd, Kyra Belle Johnson, Rodney Ingram, and more joined the cast of the hit series for special performances, with Cynthia Erivo serving as a guest judge.

The episode opened with Headley singing "Circle of Life" with the Broadway cast of The Lion King and Selloane Nkhela Enebrami. Other Disney on Broadway musicals represented included Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, and The Greatest Showman.

The episode also featured Sherri Shepherd giving a taste of her "Genie," performing "Friend Like Me" with Aladdin's Rodney Ingram.

Other dances featured songs from Hamilton, Mary Poppins, Tangled, The Little Mermaid, Aida, High School Musical, and more.

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold – Tangled With Heather Headley

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Sherri Shepherd – Aladdin on Broadway Performance

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik – Aida With Heather Headley

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Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov – Hercules

Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas – Peter Pan

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Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach – The Little Mermaid With Michael James Scott

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson – Mary Poppins With Kyra Belle Johnson

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Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa – Hamilton

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Team Dance – High School Musical

Team Dance – Zootopia

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