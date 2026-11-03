In this Artist Exploration, we welcome Ali Louis Bourzgui an MTCA Alum, Ithaca Alum and the titular role of the upcoming revival of The Who’s Tommy. MTCA Director, Charlie Murphy and Ali discuss: Expectations of family members while auditioning.
THE LOST BOYS Partners With New York Blood Center For Halloween Blood Drive
The event drew donors to the Palace Theatre, where 75% of participants were giving blood for the first time.
On Friday, October 30th, New York Blood Center (NYBC) and the Broadway production The Lost Boys partnered to host a special blood drive at The Palace Theatre in Times Square. The Halloween eve event brought together Broadway fans to support the region's blood supply, collecting 49 lifesaving blood donations with the potential to impact the lives of 147 hospital patients in need.
NYBC stationed a bloodmobile outside of the Palace Theatre to welcome donors, who were entered for a chance to win tickets to The Lost Boys and exclusive signed memorabilia. NYBC and The Lost Boys also partnered to support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, raising more than $4,000 for the organization.
“Local partnerships like this are a great way to introduce new audiences to the importance of blood donation,” said Jeannie Mascolino, Vice President, Blood Operations at New York Blood Center. “We were thrilled to see that 75% of blood donors at this event were giving blood for the first time. We're grateful to The Lost Boys for helping us reach these new donors and hope they continue to make blood donation a habit in their daily lives.”
Based on the classic 1987 film, The Lost Boys brings an iconic vampire story to the Broadway stage. NYBC and The Lost Boys were thrilled to collaborate on a joint lifesaving mission this Halloween season. One blood donation can help save up to three lives and maintaining a stable blood supply is critical for the region's public health. Through this special partnership, NYBC and The Lost Boys continue to encourage New Yorkers to make a meaningful difference for patients in need.
NYBC is urging eligible donors of all blood types to give blood, with an especially critical need for Type O donors and younger donors to help strengthen the blood supply for the next generation. As the winter months approach, businesses, schools, community groups and other organizations are also encouraged to host blood drives to help ensure blood is available for patients throughout the holiday season and into the new year.
In light of recent updates to FDA guidance, more people than ever may now be eligible to give. Blood donors can give every 56 days, and platelet donors can give twice per month. To view current eligibility guidelines or make an appointment, donors can call 1-800-933-2566 or visit nybc.org.
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