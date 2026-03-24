THE LION KING Welcomes Returning Cast Member Cameron Pow as Zazu
Pow previously played the role on Broadway intermittently from 2009 to 2013 before taking over the role fulltime from 2016-2025.
By: Chloe Rabinowitz Mar. 24, 2026
The Lion King will welcome back Cameron Pow as Zazu beginning tonight Tuesday, March 24. Pow previously played the role on Broadway intermittently from 2009 to 2013 before taking over the role fulltime from 2016-2025. Prior to Broadway, Pow also performed in the West End and North American touring companies. Blakely Slaybaugh played his final performance Sunday, March 22.
Cameron Pow (Zazu)'s additional credits include the Off-Broadway productions of The 39 Steps, Accidentally Like A Martyr, Comedy Of Errors, King Lear, The Iliad-Book One. Regional/touring credits include Henry V, Julius Caesar, Art, The Tempest, The Wrath Of Achilles, Oedipus.
Pow has also appeared on television and in films, including “The Good Fight,” “Blindspot,” “The Blacklist,” “Person Of Interest,” “Falling Water,” “Deception,” “Pan Am,” “Basile” (Pilot), “OM-City” (Web Series - Tribeca Film Festival), The Knowing, Henry, The Tramps New World.
The Lion King on Broadway currently stars Gavin Lee as Scar, Ntsepa Pitjeng-Molebatsi as Rafiki, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, Mduduzi Madela as Simba, Pearl Khwezi as Nala, and James Brown-Orleans as Banzai.
About Cameron Pow
Cameron Pow (Zazu)'s additional credits include the Off-Broadway productions of The 39 Steps, Accidentally Like A Martyr, Comedy Of Errors, King Lear, The Iliad-Book One. Regional/touring credits include Henry V, Julius Caesar, Art, The Tempest, The Wrath Of Achilles, Oedipus.
Pow has also appeared on television and in films, including “The Good Fight,” “Blindspot,” “The Blacklist,” “Person Of Interest,” “Falling Water,” “Deception,” “Pan Am,” “Basile” (Pilot), “OM-City” (Web Series - Tribeca Film Festival), The Knowing, Henry, The Tramps New World.
About The Lion King
The Lion King on Broadway currently stars Gavin Lee as Scar, Ntsepa Pitjeng-Molebatsi as Rafiki, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, Mduduzi Madela as Simba, Pearl Khwezi as Nala, and James Brown-Orleans as Banzai.