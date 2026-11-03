Video: Rosamund Pike Is Ready to Give Broadway 'All the Feels' in INTER ALIA





Following a critically acclaimed, sold-out run at London's National Theatre and in the West End, Inter Alia is preparing to make its Broadway debut! Rosamund Pike will reprise her Olivier Award-winning performance in Suzie Miller's acclaimed play, directed by Justin Martin.

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge caught up with Pike, Martin, and the company as they began rehearsals in New York to discuss bringing the production across the pond, revisiting the material, and the powerful themes at the heart of the story.

"I think Suzie Miller has a knack of writing in a way that people feel seen and people feel that their experience is represented on the stage," Pike explained. "It's a play about family, it's a play about motherhood, it's a play about the juggle of motherhood and I think there's not a woman who won't recognise something in that, whether they're a daughter or a mother."

For Martin, who previously collaborated with Miller on Prima Facie, the play grew out of conversations about raising boys, but quickly evolved into something much bigger.

"Suzie and I were working on Prima Facie and we'd been talking about what conversation we wanted to have next and we knew we wanted to talk about what it's like to bring up boys," he explained. "Then she delivered this draft which was also a dissection of modern marriage... I think where it really hits you is, you know, how we as a family [are] trying to move forward... How do we survive in the world that we're in? Which is changing all the time."

As the company reunites for its Broadway engagement, Pike is discovering new possibilities in a role she already knows so well.

"Being in the rehearsal room, it's a bit like coming back to an old friend or putting on a dress that you remember you loved," she shared. "But it's sort of better because it's somehow even more timely... the way it brews inside you in the interim means that there's more, I've got more mental space so I can do more."

Watch in this video as the company shares more about bringing Inter Alia to Broadway.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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