Danny Burstein, Jason Alexander, and More to Release Character Actors Book 'Nights at a Round Table'

Seventeen character actors who bonded over their dinner gatherings are welcoming readers to their table, sharing never-before-told personal stories, reminiscences, advice, jokes, and old Hollywood lore in the new book "Nights at a Round Table."

The group, known as the Character Actors Dining Society, consists of Jason Alexander, Danny Burstein, LeVar Burton, Bryan Cranston, Laurence Fishburne, Spencer Garrett, Richard Kind, Eric McCormack, Paul McCrane, Michael McKean, Alfred Molina, Rob Morrow, Michael Nouri, Kevin Pollak, Steven Weber, Titus Welliver, and Noah Wyle.

In late 2018, a group of Hollywood actors began gathering for dinners around town. In a city and industry where real connection can seem fleeting, the gatherings offered something valuable and rare: the opportunity for bonding, storytelling, and the growth of sustaining friendships. The group started small, adding a member at a time, until it only seemed fitting to give it a name. And so the Character Actors Dining Society, or CADS, was born.

Nights at a Round Table is their attempt to capture all the humor, camaraderie, and vulnerability that makes their gatherings such a balm and delight. Here are never-before-published stories of success and failure, family and friends, Hollywood and Broadway, told by masters of the craft and woven together around conversations between the CADS in their natural environment, cutting up, talking craft, and more.

This book offers a group portrait of some of the most beloved actors of a generation and makes of each reader an honorary CAD sharing in the fun of their gatherings.

The book will be available on February 23, 2027. Learn more and pre-order the book here.

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