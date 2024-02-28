Video: Watch Avantika Perform 'Sexy' in the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical





She's a mouse, duh! Watch Avantika perform "Sexy" as Karen Shetty in the Mean Girls movie musical.

In the new music video, Avantika is joined by Bebe Wood as Gretchen Weiners, Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, and the cast of Paramount's hit film adaptation of the Broadway musical.

The film is now available on digital platforms to rent and buy. The new movie will debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 30. A Paramount Plus streaming date has yet to be announced.

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady Heron is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George. However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels, she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis and Damian, she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Watch the new music video here: