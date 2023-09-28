Video: Watch Ariana DeBose, Sam Rockwell & More in ARGYLLE Trailer

The new trailer for Argylle has been released, featuring Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story). The film is set to be released in theaters on February 2.

From the twisted mind of Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise, Kick-Ass) comes Argylle, a razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller.

Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.

Accompanied by Aiden (Oscar® winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

The top-flight ensemble cast features Grammy winning pop superstar Dua Lipa (Barbie), Emmy winner and Oscar® nominee Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Emmy winner and comedy icon Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), Henry Cavill (The Witcher), John Cena (Fast X), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Alfie is played by Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer).

Ariana DeBose received critical acclaim for her ground-breaking performance in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," for which she received Oscar, BAFTA, Critics Choice and SAG Awards for her performance as Anita.

Onstage, DeBose is best known for her role as Disco Donna in "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," which earned her a 2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, as well as a Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show and a Drama League Award nomination for Distinguished Performance.

Watch the new trailer here:



