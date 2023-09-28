Video: Watch Ariana DeBose, Sam Rockwell & More in ARGYLLE Trailer

The film is set to be released in theaters on February 2.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening? Photo 2 Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening?
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 3 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 4 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You

The new trailer for Argylle has been released, featuring Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story). The film is set to be released in theaters on February 2.

From the twisted mind of Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise, Kick-Ass) comes Argylle, a razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller.

Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.

Accompanied by Aiden (Oscar® winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

The top-flight ensemble cast features Grammy winning pop superstar Dua Lipa (Barbie), Emmy winner and Oscar® nominee Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Emmy winner and comedy icon Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), Henry Cavill (The Witcher), John Cena (Fast X), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Alfie is played by Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer).

Ariana DeBose received critical acclaim for her ground-breaking performance in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," for which she received Oscar, BAFTA, Critics Choice and SAG Awards for her performance as Anita.

Onstage, DeBose is best known for her role as Disco Donna in "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," which earned her a 2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, as well as a Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show and a Drama League Award nomination for Distinguished Performance.

Watch the new trailer here:







RELATED STORIES

1
Drew Lachey and Lea Lacheys New Musical LABEL•LESS Will Embark on Tour This Fall Photo
Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey's New Musical LABEL•LESS Will Embark on Tour This Fall

Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees and Choreographer Lea Lachey’s new musical, label•less, opens on October 21st. Experience powerful and inspiring messages of heart, humanity, and hope through music and thought-provoking choreography.

2
Ryan McCartan Will Lead Off-Broadway Premiere of LONE STAR This Fall Photo
Ryan McCartan Will Lead Off-Broadway Premiere of LONE STAR This Fall

Ryan McCartan (Wicked, Frozen, Heathers The Musical, Fox’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show) will star in the upcoming off-Broadway premiere of James McLure’s dark comedy Lone Star. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

3
13 GOING ON 30 THE MUSICAL to Have World Premiere Workshop Next Month in London Photo
13 GOING ON 30 THE MUSICAL to Have World Premiere Workshop Next Month in London

The world premiere of new musical 13 GOING ON 30 THE MUSICAL, written by the writers of the hit film of the same name, Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, will be holding a two week workshop hosted at Battersea Arts Centre. Learn more about the new musical here!

4
Actor Sir Michael Gambon Dies Aged 82 Photo
Actor Sir Michael Gambon Dies Aged 82

Sir Michael Gambon, who had an acting career that took him from Laurence Olivier’s nascent National Theatre to screen roles in the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 82.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

FIREROSE and Billy Ray Cyrus' 'Plans' Rises to No. 19 on Both Mediabase's Adult Contemporary Chart and Billboard's Adult Contemporary ChartFIREROSE and Billy Ray Cyrus' 'Plans' Rises to No. 19 on Both Mediabase's Adult Contemporary Chart and Billboard's Adult Contemporary Chart
Video: The Raven Age Release 'Nostradamus' VideoVideo: The Raven Age Release 'Nostradamus' Video
Sphere Sets First Movie Studio Collaboration With TROLLS BAND TOGETHERSphere Sets First Movie Studio Collaboration With TROLLS BAND TOGETHER
Maria BC Shares New Single 'Still'Maria BC Shares New Single 'Still'

Videos

Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer Video
Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece' Video
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS Video
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
WICKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You