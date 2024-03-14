Video: Watch An All New Trailer For STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE in the West End

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An all new trailer has been released for the West End premiere of Sheffield Theatres’ Standing at the Sky’s Edge. Written as a love letter to Sheffield and the city’s iconic Park Hill Estate, this 2023 Olivier Award-winning ‘Best New Musical’ is directed by Sheffield Theatres’ Artistic Director, Robert Hastie and features songs by the legendary Sheffield singer-songwriter, Richard Hawley.

Check out the video!

With a book by Chris Bush, Standing at the Sky’s Edge charts the hopes and dreams of three generations over the course of six tumultuous decades, navigating universal themes of love, loss and survival. This new British musical is currently playing for a limited season at the Gillian Lynne Theatre until 3 August 2024.

The cast includes Jonathan Andre playing the role of Max, Elizabeth Ayodele playing the role of Joy, Jonathon Bentley playing the role of Gary, Mya Fox-Scott playing the role of Jenny, Joel Harper-Jackson playing the role of Harry, Sharlene Hector playing the role of Grace, Samuel Jordan reprising the role of Jimmy, Rachael Louise Miller reprising the role of Cathy, Mel Lowe playing the role of Connie, David McKechnie reprising the role of Joe/Workman, Baker Mukasa reprising the role of George, Alastair Natkiel reprising the role of Marcus, Laura Pitt-Pulford playing the role of Poppy, Adam Price reprising the role of Charles, Lauryn Redding playing the role of Nikki, Nicola Sloane reprising the role of Vivienne, Lillie-Pearl Wildman playing the role of Justine, Rachael Wooding reprising the role of Rose.

They are joined by Monique Ashe-Palmer, Adam Colbeck-Dunn, Viquichele Cross, Jamie Doncaster, Caroline Fitzgerald, Jerome Lincoln, Sean McLevy and Karen Wilkinson.

The young company completing the cast are, Alayna Anderson, Luca Foster-Lejeune, Renee Hart, Eric Madgwick, Chioma Nduka, and Sam Stocks.

Robert Hastie is joined by set and costume designer, Ben Stones; choreographer, Lynne Page; orchestrator and arranger, originating music supervisor, Tom Deering; lighting designer, Mark Henderson; sound designer, Bobby Aitken; wigs, hair and make-up designer, Cynthia De LaRosa, casting director, Stuart Burt CDG, children’s casting director, Chloe Blake, dialect coaches Michaela Kennen and Shereen Ibrahim. Associate director is Elin Schofield, associate choreographer is Thomas Herron, musical director and associate music supervisor is Alex Beetschen, associate sound designer is Jonas Roebuck and associate costume designer is Sally Wilson.

Standing at the Sky’s Edge is a multi-award-winning production, winning ‘Best New Musical’ at the 2023 Olivier Awards with Sheffield singer-songwriter, Richard Hawley and Tom Deering also winning ‘Best Original Score and New Orchestrations’. It was awarded the internationally recognised ‘Made in Sheffield’® accolade, the first time a theatre production has received this unique trademark. Previously it has won the 2020 South Bank Sky Arts Award for Theatre and ‘Best Musical Production’ at the UK Theatre Awards in 2019.

First commissioned by Sheffield Theatres and Various Productions, Standing at the Sky’s Edge had its world premiere at the Crucible Theatre in 2019. Following a hugely successful, sold-out run, it returned to the Crucible Theatre in December 2022, selling out again, before making its London premiere in The National Theatre’s Olivier theatre in early 2023 where it continued to sell out and receive standing ovations.

Revealing the history of modern Britain, through the stories of this iconic housing estate, Standing at the Sky’s Edge, is a heartfelt exploration of the power of community and what it is we all call home.