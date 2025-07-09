Video: WICKED's Carly Augenstein Performs 'Defying Gravity' at Indiana Fever Game

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Carly Augenstein, the standby for Elphaba on the current National Tour of Wicked, recently took to a different stage. She performed "Defying Gravity" at an Indiana Fever game, as part of Wicked's partnership with the WNBA!

Check out the video!

Carly's other stage credits include Fancy Nancy the Musical Off-Broadway, as well as tours of A Christmas Carol and The Civil War.

The North American tour of Wicked is now underway. Winner of over 50 major awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked is the untold story of the witches of Oz. Long before Dorothy drops in, two other girls meet in the land of Oz.

One, born with emerald-green skin, is smart, fiery and misunderstood. The other is beautiful, ambitious and very popular. WICKED tells the story of their remarkable odyssey, how these two unlikely friends grow to become the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.

WICKED is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Joe Mantello with musical staging by Wayne Cilento.