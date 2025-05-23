Video: Tony Yazbeck, Jelani Remy, and More at The York Theatre 2025 Spring Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The York Theatre recently celebrated their Spring Gala, a special one-night-only concert at The Theater at St. Jeans. Check out highlights from the event in the video here!

Plus, BroadwayWorld was in attendance at the event and you can check out our photo coverage here!

The event included appearances from Broadway's Karen Ziemba (Contact, Steel Pier) and Jelani Remy (Back to the Future, Ain't Too Proud), Tony Award winner Ben Vereen, the mistress of many voices Christine Pedi, and Tony Award nominee and Broadway song and dance man Tony Yazbeck, and members of American Dance Machine for the 21st Century, a 501c3 non-profit organization (Nikki Feirt Atkins, Founder and Producing Artistic Director) dedicated to preserving great works of musical theater choreography.

In association with Riki Kane Larimer, the evening honored the tireless work of Broadway’s producing pair, Tom and Michael D’Angora. The evening was directed by Mark Waldrop with Eugene Gwozdz serving as Musical Director. The American Dance Machine portion of the evening was conceived and directed by Nikki Feirt Atkins.