Shoshana Bean To Make Solo Concert Debut At the Beacon Theatre

Grammy and Tony Award-winner Shoshana Bean will make her solo concert debut at the Beacon Theatre (2124 Broadway) for one night only, on December 14, 2026 at 7PM. Following her five sold-out, iconic holiday concerts at The Apollo Theater, Bean will bring her talents (slightly) downtown to celebrate the music of the holiday season and perform songs from her latest studio album, Only Smoke. Pre-sale begins September 23 at 10AM EST, with general on-sale on Friday, September 25th at 10AM EST.

Shoshana Bean is a Tony and Grammy Award-winner who can currently be seen starring in The Lost Boys musical on Broadway, for which she earned her first Tony Award for her portrayal of Lucy Emerson. She recently starred in Alicia Keys' hit Broadway musical, Hell's Kitchen, for which she earned a Grammy Award, her second Tony Award nomination, a Drama League Award nomination, and a Drama Desk nomination.

In 2022, she received Tony and Grammy nominations as well as an Outer Critics Circle Award Nomination and a Drama League Award Nomination for her role as Susan Young opposite Billy Crystal in Broadway's Mr. Saturday Night. She previously starred on Broadway as the first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and as Jenna in Waitress.

Her six independent studio albums and EP's have landed her on top of the iTunes and Billboard charts, including the peak position of #1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart. She has sold out concerts around the globe and lent her voice to countless films and television shows, including The Boys, Sing, Sing 2, Enchanted, Jersey Boys, Glee, and Galavant. Shoshana made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray, appeared Off-Broadway in the 2000 revival of Godspell, and in Songs for a New World at City Center Encores.

Regionally she appeared in Sarah Silverman's The Bedwetter, won an IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches. She has appeared in Bloodline, Bill and Ted Face The Music, Great Performances: 50 Years of Broadway's Best, and recently filmed a solo concert special for PBS.

Shoshana Bean</a> & P!nk Duet 'Let Me Believe'" width="356">

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