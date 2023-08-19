Video: The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE

Curious what your teenager might think about some of Broadway's most beloved shows before you buy the tickets? BroadwayWorld's Teen Critics are here to help!

We are continuing the series with Liora (14), Nicoletta (15), and Justin (16), who recently headed to the Winter Garden Theatre to check out Back to the Future on Broadway. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out below!

In Back to the Future, Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.