Video: THE PIANO LESSON Director and Cast Discuss New Film Adaptation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Piano Lesson director Malcolm Washington and stars John David Washington and Danielle Deadwyler all visited Good Morning America to discuss and preview the highly anticipated film adaptation of the August Wilson play.

They star alongside Samuel L. Jackson in the film, who originated the role of Boy Willie, played here by John David Washington. The actor said that working with Jackson on set was "a great experience for me, knowing that he originated the role... I felt free to really explore and find myself." Despite playing the same role in the recent Broadway revival, Washington says that the film was quite a different experience. "I got to concentrate more on the behavior and let that dictate my movement and change my cadence a little bit. Different responsibilities from stage to film."

Malcolm Washington discussed the significance of adapting August Wilson for the screen and their goal to make something for new audiences: "He's somebody that we revere in our culture...He is in the pantheon of greats so being able to work in his legacy [and] honor his work with the work that we're doing and ultimately make something that's exciting that the next generation can see themselves in and we can pass it on down to them."

The Piano Lesson is directed and co-written by Malcolm Washington in his feature directorial debut. From Oscar-nominated producers Denzel Washington and Todd Black, and features an all-star cast including Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu with Danielle Deadwyler, and Corey Hawkins. Potts, John David Washington, Fisher, and Jackson all reprise their roles from the 2022 Broadway revival, which broke records becoming the highest-grossing revival of a play on Broadway. The movie will receive a limited theatrical release on November 8 and be available to stream on Netflix on November 22.

In addition to winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama, The Piano Lesson has won the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, the Peabody Award, and was nominated for the 1990 Tony Award for Best Play.