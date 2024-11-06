Video: THE ONLY GIRL IN THE ORCHESTRA Trailer Spotlights NYPhil's Orin O’Brien

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has shared the trailer for The Only Girl in the Orchestra, the new documentary short film about New York Philharmonic bassist Orin O’Brien. The film, directed by Emmy Award winner Molly O'Brien, will be on Netflix on December 4, 2024.

Trailblazing double bassist Orin O’Brien was never one to seek the spotlight, but when Leonard Bernstein hired her in 1966 as the first female musician in the New York Philharmonic, she inevitably became the focus of media attention and, ultimately, one of the most renowned musicians of a generation.

The new documentary was nominated for Best Short Documentary at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards. Director Molly O'Brien and Lisa Remington serve as producers on the project with Academy Award Winner Errol Morris as executive producer.