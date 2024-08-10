Video: THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Stage Adaptation Previews at D23

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At the D:23 fan event in Anaheim, California - Disney on Broadway celebrated its 30th anniversary with a thrilling medley of performances and exclusive announcements from its hit stage musicals, including the news that The Greatest Showman is being adapted for the stage.

To celebrate the announcement, the event featured a performance of the title song from the film. Watch the performance in the video here!

The stage adaptation of The Greatest Showman, featuring the Academy Award®-nominated songs of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, will announce production timetable, creative team and cast at a later date.

The Greatest Showman an original movie musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum.

The Greatest Showman was directed for the screen by filmmaker Michael Gracey, with songs co-produced and written by GRAMMY, Tony, and Academy Award-winning duo Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen), co-produced by GRAMMY-nominee Greg Wells (Twenty One Pilots, Adele, Katy Perry) and executive produced by Tony and GRAMMY Award-winner Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen).

The film starred Academy Award-nominee Hugh Jackman alongside Academy Award-nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Rebecca Ferguson.