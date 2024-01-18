PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Extends Through March 3

Tickets for the additional two weeks are on sale now. 

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 2 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring Photo 3 Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring
Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 4 Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS

Prayer for the French Republic Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $61.50
Cast
Photos
Videos
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Extends Through March 3

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced a final extension of the Broadway premiere of Prayer for the French Republic, written by Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews) and directed by David Cromer (The Band’s Visit), now running through Sunday, March 3 at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Tickets for the additional two weeks are on sale now. 

The cast of Prayer for the French Republic features Betsy Aidem (Leopoldstadt, Prayer at MTC), Francis Benhamou (Prayer at MTC – winner, 2022 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play), Ari Brand (Prayer at MTC), multi-Emmy Award nominee Anthony Edwards (“ER,” Top Gun), Ethan Haberfield (Mary Poppins), Richard Masur (Lucky Guy, Democracy), Nael Nacer (The Orchard), Daniel Oreskes (Oslo, “Only Murders in the Building”), Molly Ranson (Prayer at MTC, Bad Jews), Nancy Robinette (Prayer at MTC), and Aria Shahghasemi (“Legacies”).

The creative team includes Takeshi Kata (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Amith Chandrashaker (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (original music & sound design), J. Jared Janas (hair and makeup design), Gigi Buffington (vocal coach), Kelly Gillespie & Caparelliotis Casting (casting), and Richard A. Hodge (production stage manager).

Winner of the 2022 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best New Off-Broadway Play, Joshua Harmon’s Prayer for the French Republic bursts onto Broadway after MTC’s highly acclaimed extended, sold-out Off-Broadway run by the author of Bad Jews and Significant Other. Directing is David Cromer, a Tony Award® winner for The Band's Visit.

Prayer for the French Republic is made possible in part by a generous grant from The Roy Cockrum Foundation. The mission of the Foundation is to award grants to support world-class performing arts projects in not-for-profit professional theaters throughout the United States.

Additional support provided by Jayne Baron Sherman and by Rebecca Gold.

Prayer for the French Republic was commissioned by MTC through the Bank of America New Play Program.

The 2022-23 season marked Lynne Meadow’s 50th Anniversary as Artistic Director of Manhattan Theatre Club. Meadow was joined in summer 2023 by Chris Jennings, MTC’s new Executive Director. MTC’s mission, which Meadow created in 1972 and has implemented over five decades of award-winning theatrical productions, is to develop and present new work in a dynamic, supportive environment; to identify and collaborate with the most promising new as well as seasoned, accomplished artists; and to produce a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights. Since 1989, MTC Education, which uses the power of live theatre and playwriting to awaken minds, ignite imaginations, open hearts, and change lives, has also been an important corollary to MTC’s work, reaching thousands of students and educators worldwide each season.

Since its beginnings on East 73rd Street in New York City, MTC has grown from a small off-off-Broadway showcase theatre into one of the country’s most prestigious and award-winning producing companies, creating over 600 world, American, New York and Broadway premieres. MTC productions have earned 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 28 Tony Awards, 50 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards amongst many other honors. MTC has homes on Broadway at its Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and Off-Broadway at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). MTC is an anti-racist organization that respects and honors all voices, and upholds the values of community and equity. For more information, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com

 



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Stars Come Out to Celebrate Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Photo
Video: Stars Come Out to Celebrate Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet for opening night of Prayer for the French Republic to chat with special guests including Mare Winningham, LaChanze, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Donna Murphy, and more! Watch all of the interview in this video.

2
VIDEO: Watch a New Commercial for PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC, Now Open on Broadway Photo
VIDEO: Watch a New Commercial for PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC, Now Open on Broadway

Watch the new commercial for Prayer for the French Republic, now running at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, here!

3
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Photo
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway

In this video, watch as we take you inside opening night of Manhattan Theatre Club production of Prayer for the French Republic.

4
Photo Exclusive: Go Inside PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Opening Night After Party! Photo
Photo Exclusive: Go Inside PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Opening Night After Party!

The Manhattan Theatre Club production of Prayer for the French Republic has officially opened on Broadway! Get an exclusive look inside the opening night after party in the photos!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 18, 2024Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 18, 2024
Jessica Vosk, Tracie Thoms, and More Will Lead Industry Reading of inhale-EXHALEJessica Vosk, Tracie Thoms, and More Will Lead Industry Reading of inhale-EXHALE
Video: See the First Two Minutes of HARMONY's Epic 15-Minute Opening NumberVideo: See the First Two Minutes of HARMONY's Epic 15-Minute Opening Number
Broadway Veteran Jack Viertel To Publish First Novel, BROADWAY MELODYBroadway Veteran Jack Viertel To Publish First Novel, BROADWAY MELODY

Videos

Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Video
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run Video
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

Recommended For You