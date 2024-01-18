PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Extends Through March 3

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced a final extension of the Broadway premiere of Prayer for the French Republic, written by Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews) and directed by David Cromer (The Band’s Visit), now running through Sunday, March 3 at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Tickets for the additional two weeks are on sale now.

The cast of Prayer for the French Republic features Betsy Aidem (Leopoldstadt, Prayer at MTC), Francis Benhamou (Prayer at MTC – winner, 2022 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play), Ari Brand (Prayer at MTC), multi-Emmy Award nominee Anthony Edwards (“ER,” Top Gun), Ethan Haberfield (Mary Poppins), Richard Masur (Lucky Guy, Democracy), Nael Nacer (The Orchard), Daniel Oreskes (Oslo, “Only Murders in the Building”), Molly Ranson (Prayer at MTC, Bad Jews), Nancy Robinette (Prayer at MTC), and Aria Shahghasemi (“Legacies”).

The creative team includes Takeshi Kata (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Amith Chandrashaker (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (original music & sound design), J. Jared Janas (hair and makeup design), Gigi Buffington (vocal coach), Kelly Gillespie & Caparelliotis Casting (casting), and Richard A. Hodge (production stage manager).

Winner of the 2022 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best New Off-Broadway Play, Joshua Harmon’s Prayer for the French Republic bursts onto Broadway after MTC’s highly acclaimed extended, sold-out Off-Broadway run by the author of Bad Jews and Significant Other. Directing is David Cromer, a Tony Award® winner for The Band's Visit.

Prayer for the French Republic is made possible in part by a generous grant from The Roy Cockrum Foundation. The mission of the Foundation is to award grants to support world-class performing arts projects in not-for-profit professional theaters throughout the United States.

Additional support provided by Jayne Baron Sherman and by Rebecca Gold.

Prayer for the French Republic was commissioned by MTC through the Bank of America New Play Program.

The 2022-23 season marked Lynne Meadow’s 50th Anniversary as Artistic Director of Manhattan Theatre Club. Meadow was joined in summer 2023 by Chris Jennings, MTC’s new Executive Director. MTC’s mission, which Meadow created in 1972 and has implemented over five decades of award-winning theatrical productions, is to develop and present new work in a dynamic, supportive environment; to identify and collaborate with the most promising new as well as seasoned, accomplished artists; and to produce a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights. Since 1989, MTC Education, which uses the power of live theatre and playwriting to awaken minds, ignite imaginations, open hearts, and change lives, has also been an important corollary to MTC’s work, reaching thousands of students and educators worldwide each season.

Since its beginnings on East 73rd Street in New York City, MTC has grown from a small off-off-Broadway showcase theatre into one of the country’s most prestigious and award-winning producing companies, creating over 600 world, American, New York and Broadway premieres. MTC productions have earned 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 28 Tony Awards, 50 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards amongst many other honors. MTC has homes on Broadway at its Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and Off-Broadway at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). MTC is an anti-racist organization that respects and honors all voices, and upholds the values of community and equity. For more information, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.