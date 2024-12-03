Video: Shailene Woodley Recalls Early Stage Role in Community Theater Production

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Though Shailene Woodley is just now making her Broadway debut, her stage roots go back much further. In the Playbill for Cult of Love, the Big Little Lies star included an early stage credit in the 1995 Palmdale Community Theater production of Oliver Twist where she played one of Fagin's Boys.

"I didn't know what to write," the actress told Jimmy Fallon on a recent visit to The Tonight Show. "This is the first time I'm doing a play, but then I was reminded by my father that it's actually not my first play." She recalled getting head lice from the costume, jokingly telling Fallon that the incident may have kept her away from doing plays until now.

Woodley is now appearing in the new play, Leslye Headland’s Cult of Love, which is in previews at the Helen Hayes Theater. The play is directed by Trip Cullman and stars Shailene Woodley, Zachary Quinto, Barbie Ferreira, Christopher Lowell, Mare Winninham, David Rasche, Molly Bernard, Roberta Colindrez, Rebecca Henderson and Christopher Sears.

It’s the holiday season for the Dahl family! The four adult children return to their childhood home with partners in tow. The Dahl traditions include singing carols in harmony at the drop of a hat, but the gathering is anything but harmonious. Old conflicts resurface, new issues battled, and dinner is taking absolutely forever to be served. Will the love the Dahls have for each other be enough to get them through, or will this be their last Christmas together?

Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC