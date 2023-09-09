Video: See Lin-Manuel Miranda & More on the Red Carpet of A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater

A BRIEF INTERMISSION marked the final performance at The Delacorte before it is temporarily closed for an 18-month renovation.

By: Sep. 09, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore Photo 2 Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore
Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 3 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!

A special, one-night-only event, A BRIEF INTERMISSION took place on Wednesday, September 6 at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park. A BRIEF INTERMISSION marked the final performance at The Delacorte before it is temporarily closed for an 18-month renovation—the largest in its history—before it returns as a more accessible theater for all in 2025.

Check out footage from the red carpet below!

The evening, a celebration of the venue’s illustrious 61-year history and upcoming revitalization, featured the Tony Award-winning hip-hop, improv, musical comedy group Freestyle Love Supreme, conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale.

Freestyle Love Supreme was joined by creator Miranda, Tony nominee Christopher Jackson, and other special surprise guests throughout the evening.





Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Sutton Foster to Debut CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE at Café Carlyle Photo
Sutton Foster to Debut CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE at Café Carlyle

Tony Award-winning actress and singer Sutton Foster will perform a special holiday engagement at Café Carlyle from December 5-9, 2023. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Listen: Hear Javier Bardems Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Photo
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song

Javier Bardem performs as King Triton in “Impossible Child,' which features music by multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin”) and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,’ “In the Heights”). Listen to the cut song from The Little Mermaid now!

3
Cynthia Nixon & Kevin Jennings to be Honored at A TECTONIC CABARET Photo
Cynthia Nixon & Kevin Jennings to be Honored at A TECTONIC CABARET

Hosted by Tony Award-winner Jane Krakowski, Tectonic Theater Project’s annual benefit, A Tectonic Cabaret, will take place on Monday, October 2, 2023 with a cocktail hour at 6:30 PM and performances at 7:30 PM at Sony Hall. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Listen: BAND GEEKS Studio Cast Recording Out Now Photo
Listen: BAND GEEKS Studio Cast Recording Out Now

Band Geeks: Original Studio Cast Recording has been released in digital and streaming formats! Listen now!

From This Author - Red Carpet

BroadwayWorld is taking you out of the audience and onto the carpet to celebrate the biggest events of the season!... (read more about this author)

Video: See Lin-Manuel Miranda & More on the Red Carpet of A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte TheaterVideo: See Lin-Manuel Miranda & More on the Red Carpet of A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POPVideo: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKENVideo: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Video: Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala OpeningVideo: Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening

Videos

Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater Video
Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Video
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You