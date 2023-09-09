Video: See Lin-Manuel Miranda & More on the Red Carpet of A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater

A BRIEF INTERMISSION marked the final performance at The Delacorte before it is temporarily closed for an 18-month renovation.
A special, one-night-only event, A BRIEF INTERMISSION took place on Wednesday, September 6 at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park. A BRIEF INTERMISSION marked the final performance at The Delacorte before it is temporarily closed for an 18-month renovation—the largest in its history—before it returns as a more accessible theater for all in 2025.
Check out footage from the red carpet below!
The evening, a celebration of the venue’s illustrious 61-year history and upcoming revitalization, featured the Tony Award-winning hip-hop, improv, musical comedy group Freestyle Love Supreme, conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale.
Freestyle Love Supreme was joined by creator Miranda, Tony nominee Christopher Jackson, and other special surprise guests throughout the evening.
