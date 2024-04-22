Video: See Hugh Jackman in the New Trailer for DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Wolverine is back!

Following the first trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine during the Super Bowl in February, Disney has dropped another trailer for the upcoming film in the Deadpool franchise, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

The Music Man actor is returning to his role as Wolverine for the first time since 2017's Logan, which served as a swan song to the character.

In addition to Jackman and Reynolds, the cast also includes Leslie Uggams, Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Karan Soni, and more.

Jackman most recently appeared on Broadway in the revival of The Music Man, for which the actor was nominated for his second Tony Award. Onscreen, he played Jean Valjean in the film version of Les Misérables (which scored him an Oscar nomination) and P. T. Barnum in the musical The Greatest Showman.

Deadpool and Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

Watch the trailer here!