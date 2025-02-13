Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'What's Inside' With Audience at WAITRESS Mexico

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch Sara Bareilles sing 'What's Inside' with the audience at the Mexican production of Waitress which officially opens at Teatro San Rafael on February 13, 2025. The production stars Aitza Terán.

The company also includes Denisha as Becky, Moni Campos as Dawn, Vince Miranda as Dr. Pomatter, Gerardo Gonzàlez as Joe, Jonathan Portillo as Ogie, Mariano Palacios as Eric, and Agustín Ocegueda as Cal.

The ensemble includes Mauricio Salas, Francesca Yarull, Caro Heredia, Humberto Mont, Caro Vélez, Dennis Arana, Ana Teresa Martínez, Daniel Mendoza, Sofi Rodche, and Esván Lemus.

The role of Lulu is alternated by Olivia Aray, Michelle De La Cerda, Marifer Matute, and Fátima Tejeda.

Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy® winner Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave), Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage, Waitress features a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson.