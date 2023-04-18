Video: SIX Aragon Tour Cast Performs 'Ex-Wives' & 'Six' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

The Aragon Tour cast of SIX: the Musical appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night to perform "Ex-Wives" and the title song.

With Corden's tenure as host of the show concluding on April 27, SIX is likely one of the final musicals to perform during his run on The Late Late Show.

The cast of the tour includes Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr.

SIX is currently open for a strictly limited seven-week engagement at The Venetian Resort now through May 7, 2023.

SIX, from Tony Award®‐winning creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, is the new original musical that everyone is losing their head over. The SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power.

Tickets start at $69.99, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased at VenetianLasVegas.com, SixOnBroadway.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469. SIX performs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 8:30 p.m., Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Watch the performance here:



