Video Roundup: Check Out Our 10 Favorite ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Parodies!

In honor of Halloween this weekend, we're getting spooky with some fun parodies of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. With songs like The Time Warp, Science Fiction Double Feature, Dammit Janet, and more, you're sure to recognize your favorite from the iconic musical film.

The Rocky Horror Show is a musical with music, lyrics and book by Richard O'Brien. A humorous tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies of the 1930s through to the early 1960s, the musical tells the story of a newly engaged couple getting caught in a storm and coming to the home of a mad transvestite scientist, Dr Frank-N-Furter. The musical first opened on Broadway in 1975, was adapted into a cult-classic film, and was revived on Broadway in 2000.

Today, we're rounding up 10 of our favorite Rocky Horror parodies on YouTube. Check them all out below!

Don't-cha Touch-A,Touch-a Touch Me

"It's The Kinsey Sicks' latest Dragapella® parody, 'Don't-cha Touch-a, Touch-a Touch Me!', a musical time warp that addresses that not-so-secret hunger while sheltering-in-place: your desperate carnal needs!"

Time Warp ....in Quarantine

This father and daughter duo recreated the Time Warp while in quarantine! The video includes only the two people playing all the characters, using a little green screen magic to multiply themselves!

It's a Virus (COVID-19)

Katey Ann Fraser created this parody video of 'Science Fiction, Double Feature' all about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rocky Horror Minecraft Show

A YouTube channel by the name of Conker recreated the plot of the Rocky Horror Picture Show in the game Minecraft! According to the video's description, the project took five months to complete.

Clammit, Karen

This parody of Dammit, Janet, created by Nathleigh on YouTube, is "about all the COVID Karens out there, and the poor people who encounter them. A few male Karens (Chads? Kens? Kevins?) included too."

Doctor Who Parody by The Hillywood Show

"Join The Tenth Doctor, an alien Time Lord who travels through time and space in his TARDIS, in an eye-catching parody that's out of this universe. People assume that a parody is a strict progression of cause to effect, but actually, from a non-linear, non-subjective viewpoint, it's more like a big video of wibbly-wobbly, Time Warp stuff."

Sweet Indictment

Would it be a parody list without including a video from Randy Rainbow? In this video, Rainbow takes on Trump with a parody of Sweet Transvestite.

Touch-a Touch Me, TSA Security

This video was created by Kinsey Sicks, and is featured on their 8th album, Electile Dysfunction. "Join America's Favorite Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet in demanding dinner and a condom with each enhanced TSA airport patdown. Unless, of course, the TSA person is hot, in which case dinner is not necessary."

Simpson Time Warp Parody

Even the iconic animated series The Simpsons has taken on the Time Warp! Watch your favorite characters - Homer, Bart, Marge, and more - perform the iconic song.

Movies of the Night

Created by Not Literally feat. Transylvania Television, Movies of the Night is a parody of Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me. The video was written, directed, filmed and edited by Erik Tande, with lyrics also by Erik Tande.

