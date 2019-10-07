Video Roundup: A Look Back on Rip Taylor's Television Appearances

BroadwayWorld recently reported that Rip Taylor, known for his appearances on both stage and screen died on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 84 in Beverly Hills CA.

Rip played on Broadway and toured the country as the lead role in productions such as SUGAR BABIES, ANYTHING GOES, OLIVER (as Fagan), PETER PAN (as Captain Hook), and A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM.

He was best known for his appearances on screen, on television in everything from variety shows to talk shows to sitcoms like THE MONKEES, THE BRADYS and more.

Read his full obituary here.

We're taking a look back on Taylor's career with a flashback to some of his moments on television. Check out the videos below!

