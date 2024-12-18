Video: Robbie Williams Sings in 'Regent Street' Dance Sequence From BETTER MAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Paramount has released a new sneak peek clip of the "Regent Street" sequence from Better Man, filmed on the iconic street in London. In the clip, viewers can enjoy a group of lively dancers, led by pop superstar Robbie Williams. The film depicts Williams as a monkey variation of the musician, with actor Jonno Davies performing the motion capture and voice. Williams lends his singing voice to the character.

Better Man is based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of Robbie Williams, one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Under the visionary direction of Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), the film is uniquely told from Robbie’s perspective, capturing his signature wit and indomitable spirit. It follows Robbie’s journey from childhood, to being the youngest member of chart-topping boyband Take That, through to his unparalleled achievements as a record-breaking solo artist – all the while confronting the challenges that stratospheric fame and success can bring.

The movie also stars Steve Pemberton, Damon Herriman, Raechelle Banno, Alison Steadman, Kate Mulvaney, Frazer Hadfield, Tom Budge, and Anthony Hayes. In addition to directing, Gracey also wrote the screenplay with Oliver Cole and Simon Gleeson. Better Man is in select theaters on December 25, 2024 and nationwide on January 17, 2025.

Williams is a member of the pop group Take That. Williams rose to fame in the band's first run in the early- to mid-1990s. After many disagreements with the management and certain group members, Williams left the group in 1995 to launch his solo career.

Williams has sold more than 57 million albums worldwide. He is the best-selling British solo artist in the United Kingdom and the best-selling non-Latino artist in Latin America. Six of his albums are among the top 100 biggest-selling albums in the United Kingdom.

He has also been honored with fifteen BRIT Awards-more than any other artist-and seven ECHO Awards. In 2004, he was inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame after being voted as the "Greatest Artist of the 1990s."