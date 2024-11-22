Video: Rita Moreno Recalls WEST SIDE STORY Oscar Win

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rita Moreno is one of the few artists to have been recognized with the prestigious EGOT- an award in all four of the major performance categories. However, the legendary star did not expect to win her 1962 Academy Award for West Side Story.

On a recent visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, Moreno recalled her limousine ride with West Side co-star George Chakiris on the way to the event. "We just sat there making up sour-grapes stories...We were also learning how to put on our loser faces," she said.

Moreno went on to explain that, as the film was sweeping the Oscars that night, she realized that she actually had a possibility of winning, even though she hadn't written a speech. "I am famous for the shortness of my acceptance speech...I really did not expect it."

Moreno played Anita in the 1961 film. Her countless credits span more than eight decades, beginning with her Broadway debut at age 13. In addition, Moreno has starred on London's West End, appeared in more than 70 feature films, countless television shows, and has performed in numerous regional theaters. She also appeared in Steven Spielberg's film of West Side Story, playing the character of Valentina.

Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC