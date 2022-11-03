Video: Richard Ridge Chats With SOME LIKE IT HOT Book Writers Amber Ruffin and Matthew Lopez

The new musical comedy Some Like It Hot is now in previews at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street). This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show").

Some Like It Hot officially opens on Sunday, December 11 at the Shubert Theatre.

SOME LIKE IT HOT features music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?