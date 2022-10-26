Video: Richard Ridge Chats With PARADE Stars Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond, and More
New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown's Parade Tuesday, November 1 through Sunday, November 6. The production stars Ben Platt as Leo Frank, Micaela Diamond (Lucille Frank), Gaten Matarazzo (Frankie Epps), and more. Go inside press day for the show as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chats with the stars and creatives of this hotly anticipated production.
The production is directed by Michael Arden with music direction by Tom Murray and choreography by Cree Grant.
The full company includes Florrie Bagel, Stacie Bono, Courtnee Carter (Angela), Max Chernin, Eddie Cooper (Newt Lee), John Dossett (Old Soldier/Judge Roan), Erin Rose Doyle (Mary Phagan), Manoel Felciano (Tom Watson), Brody Grant (Young Soldier), Alex Joseph Grayson (Jim Conley), Danielle Lee Greaves (Minnie McKnight), Christopher Gurr (Mr. Peavy), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Britt Craig), Sean Allan Krill (Governor Slaton), Douglas Lyons (Riley), Erin Mackey (Mrs. Phagan), Ashlyn Maddox (Factory Girl), Sophia Manicone (Iola Stover),Howard McGillin (Luther Rosser), Grace McLean (Sally Slaton), William Michals, Paul Alexander Nolan (Hugh Dorsey), Sofie Poliakoff (Factory Girl), and Jackson Teeley.
New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues. Gala benefit packages for Tuesday, November 1, including a festive post-performance dinner at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, start at $2,500. For additional details on Gala benefit packages call 212.763.1205.
