Video: Renée Elise Goldsberry Performs ‘Staring’ From New Album on TODAY

Ahead of her debut album coming this Friday, Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry stopped by the TODAY Show to sing "Staring," an original track from the album. Watch the performance now!

Goldberry's new album, Who I Really Am, will be released on Friday, June 6. Highlights from the album include a the bold, brassy title track, a declaration of identity that sets the tone for the record; “Don’t Want to Love You,” an emotionally rich ballad written by Goldsberry’s Girls5Eva co-star Sara Bareilles; and a new guitar-led remaining of "Satisifed," Goldberry's signature number from Hamilton.

Across the thirteen songs—eleven original—the album weaves together different genres to explore themes of love, heartbreak, creative freedom, and self-discovery. The result is a deeply personal and sonically rich collection that draws on the emotional nuance and commanding presence that have defined her work throughout her career.

Goldsberry most recently starred in the acclaimed comedy series Girls5Eva, for which she earned multiple Critics Choice and TCA Award nominations for her hilarious performance as the deliciously self-obsessed “Wickie Roy.” She is perhaps best known for her Tony- and Grammy-winning performance as Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton (celebrating its 10th anniversary this year), which also earned her an Emmy nomination for Disney+’s filmed version. Her Broadway credits include iconic musicals Rent, The Color Purple, and The Lion King, among countless theater performances.

On screen, she has starred in The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, The Good Wife, Waves, Altered Carbon, Albany Road, She-Hulk, and her breakout, two-time Daytime Emmy-nominated role, Evangeline Williamson on One Life to Live. As a singer and actress, she made her television debut as one of Vonda Shepard’s backup singers across all five seasons of Ally McBeal.