Video: Rachel Zegler Stars in SNOW WHITE TV Spot with New Footage

In a new TV spot for Disney's Snow White, Rachel Zegler is front and center as the titular Disney princess. The video highlights Disney's rich legacy of storytelling by previewing classic Disney title cards and logos before diving into the new footage, which includes iconic setpieces and songs like "Whistle While You Work," the coal mine, and the magical forest. Watch the TV spot now!

Starring Romeo + Juliet's Zegler in the title role with Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

The official trailer features footage of young Snow White and her origins, some moments with the beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy, and the first sample of Waiting on a Wish, one of the all-new original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. In addition to Zegler and Gadot, the movie also stars Andrew Burnap, Ansu Kabia, Martin Klebba, and Hadestown star Patrick Page as the Magic Mirror.

Disney’s Snow White is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The movie will be only in theaters on March 21, 2025.