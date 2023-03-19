Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Bob Fosse's DANCIN'

Bob Fosse's Dancin' is running on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

Mar. 19, 2023  

The best of Broadway will gather tonight at the Music Box Theatre to celebrate the opening of Bob Fosse's DANCIN'. BroadwayWorld will be there for the big day and you can check back at 5:15pm ET as we take you to the red carpet!

DANCIN' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of dancers and dancing. Utterly reimagined for the 21st century, this DANCIN' brims with a level of warmth, emotion, and color seldom seen in modern interpretations of Fosse's influential style and features some of his most inventive and rarely performed choreography. With New York's hottest cast performing wall-to-wall dance, including Fosse classics such as "Mr. Bojangles," and "Sing Sing Sing." DANCIN' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike. You think you've seen dancing, but you've never seen DANCIN' like this.

The production's direction and musical staging is by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento, one of the stars of the original Broadway production, and is produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse.





