A Man of No Importance
Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

The play will run through Sunday, December 18.

Nov. 01, 2022  

Classic Stage Company's A Man Of No Importance officially opened on Sunday, October 30. The cast of A Man Of No Importance includes four-time Emmy winner Jim Parsons (The Boys in the Band) and two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Mare Winningham (Girl From the North Country) as siblings Alfie and Lily Byrne, respectively, and more. The play will run through Sunday, December 18.

Check out our coverage from the opening night red carpet in the video below!

Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Terrence McNally's acclaimed musical A Man Of No Importance tells the story of an amateur theatre group in 1960s Dublin and their leader, bus driver Alfie Byrne (Jim Parsons). Determined to stage a production of Oscar Wilde's Salome despite the objections of local church authorities, Alfie confronts the forces of bigotry and shame over a love "that dare not speak its name." This evocative and award-winning musical illustrates the redemptive power of theater, love, and friendship, all for a man of seemingly no importance.





