Video: Nick Jonas Talks Bringing THE LAST FIVE YEARS to Broadway For the First Time

Nick Jonas stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss his current and upcoming projects including his new film The Good Half and returning to Broadway in The Last Five Years.

"We start rehearsals in February [2025] and we open April 6th," he told Fallon about the production.

"I have an amazing cast mate in the Tony-winning Adrienne Warren... You know, I started on Broadway as a kid. I did a bunch of shows as a kid and did one about ten years ago. But it's exciting to think about bringing this show, which is so beloved, to the stage on Broadway for the first time," Jonas said.

Watch the full interview!

Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS, starring previously announced Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will begin performances on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, and officially open on Sunday, April 6, 2025 for a strictly limited, 14-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS follows two New Yorkers, rising author Jamie and aspiring actress Cathy, as they fall in and out of love over the course of five years. With an "extraordinary and jubilant" (Chicago Tribune) score, the musical explores whether a couple, once united by their dreams, can remain connected as their paths diverge.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC