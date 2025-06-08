Video: Miriam Buether and Benjamin Pearcy React to Tony Win for Best Scenic Design of a Play

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is running on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre.
Earlier tonight at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Miriam Buether and 59 Studio (Benjamin Pearcy) took home a Tony Award for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play' for their outstanding work on Stranger Things: The First Shadow. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, they checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reaction!
Buether trained in costume design at Akademie für Kostüm Design in Hamburg, and in theatre design at Central Saint Martin’s, London. She won the Linbury Prize for Stage Design in 1999 and received the Evening Standard Best Design Award in 2010 for Earthquakes in London and Sucker Punch, and in 2018 for The Jungle. She is three times Tony Award nominated for Three Tall Women, To Kill a Mockingbird and Prima Facie. Recent work includes Prima Facie (West End and Broadway), Patriots (Almeida Theatre and West End), Women Beware the Devil,Spring Awakening (Almeida Theatre), Wozzeck (Festival d’Aix), Aida (Royal Opera House), The 47th (Old Vic), To Kill a Mockingbird (Broadway and West End), Akram Khan’s The Jungle Book and What If If Only (Royal Court Theatre).
59 Studio is a multi-award-winning design studio and production company with offices in London and New York. Recent works as Directors and Designers includes David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (Lightroom), 'Immersions'Guggenheim Bilbao 25th Anniversary (Guggenheim Museum), ‘Reflections’ Guggenheim Bilbao 20th Anniversary (Guggenheim Museum), About Us (Unboxed Festival), Sting: My Songs (Caesars Palace Vegas Residency), Apollo 50: Go for the Moon (National Air and Space Museum, Washington DC), Invisible Cities(Manchester International Festival/Brisbane Festival), Leonardo: Creation of a Masterpiece (National Gallery), Array (Beech Street Tunnel, Barbican), Moments of Silence (Imperial War Museum), Paul Auster’s City of Glass(Home/Manchester/Lyric Hammersmith), A Perfect Harmony (Freer/Sackler galleries/Smithsonian Institution), Five Telegrams, Harmonium, Bloom and Deep Time (Edinburgh International Festival) and David Bowie Is (V&A). As Set and Video Designers - Kan Yama Kan (Global Theatre, Riyadh), Kuwait Calling (JACC, Kuwait), The Last Ship (Northern Stage/UK tour/US tour), The Shadow Factory (Nuffield Theatre), Sukanya (Royal Opera House), Metropolitan Opera 50th Anniversary Gala 2017, Get Carter (Northern Stage) and Sleeping Beauty at Tate Tanks (Royal Ballet).